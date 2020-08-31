Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is at his home after winning the Corona virus battle and is returning to work. Abhishek Bachchan, who is active on social media, has shared a picture of his new haircut for fans.

Abhishek Bachchan shares picture in new and old haircut

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a collage on his Instagram account on Monday. In this, his old haircut is seen in one picture and the new haircut in the other. With this, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘Before and after! Time to return to work. ‘



Anupam Kher’s comment on Abhishek Bachchan’s post

Many Bollywood celebrities have commented on this post by Abhishek Bachchan. Of these, the commentary of veteran actor Anupam Kher has caught all the attention. He wrote, ‘I wish I could also post a picture before and after’.

Anupam Kher’s comment

Bachchan family was born Corona

Please tell that apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had become corona in Bachchan Family. All had to be hospitalized. Now everyone is back home. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan was seen in the engagement ceremony of Nidhi Dutta, daughter of filmmaker JP Dutt.

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film

Talking about the workfront, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in director Anurag Basu’s multistarrer drama ‘Ludo’. Apart from him, Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra Fatima Sana Sheikh and Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in this film.