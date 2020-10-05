Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has been in the film industry for more than 20 years. During this time, Abhishek Bachchan has also seen many ups and downs in his career. Abhishek has played many types of characters on screen in different films in the last 20 years, sometimes he has been successful and sometimes not. In such a situation, recently, Abhishek Bachchan expressed his happiness at the news of the reopening of theaters in India. At the same time, a user on social media trolled them and wrote that – ‘How did you get the movies after’ Drona ‘?

Abhishek gave a heart-warming reply to this. He wrote- ‘I did not, I was thrown out of many films after this film flopped at that time. It was very difficult for him to be cast in a film. But we all live on hope and keep trying to accomplish our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life is easy. As long as there is life, there is struggle.

In the year 2008, Abhishek Bachchan played a superhero in Goldie Bahl’s film Drona. Priyanka Chopra, Kay Menon and Jaya Bachchan played the lead roles in this film. But this film proved to be a bad flop at the box office. According to sources, the cost of making this film at that time was 60 crores. But this film was completely rejected by the audience and this film was a flop.