Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has praised actress Prachi Desai for her hard work, to which the actress thanked her. A few days ago on social media, Abhishek Bachchan was trolled on Twitter for having more followers than Prachi Desai.

One user wrote, “Outsider vs. Nepotism. Prachi Desai has 13 lakh followers here, while Abhishek Bachchan has 13.5 million followers and you guys expect something good from Bollywood. I mean how. Hard work in Bollywood.” And there is a bad phase of support for the right talent.

I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and does not need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself. – Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 23, 2020

Seeing Abhishek’s reaction, the actress thanked. He wrote, “Abhishek Bachchan thank you for your words.”