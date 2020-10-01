Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has always won the hearts of the audience with his different characters. He has worked in many best films in his career so far. At the same time, Abhay is also very famous for his acting apart. We all know that he did a great job in the film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) and Abhay talked about the misbehaving with him in an award function. According to sources, in an award show, Abhay said that the film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ was about the journey of 3 friends, but the events of the event made Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan the lead actors of the film. Farhan and I were put on the list of supporting actors.

Now once again, Abhay Deol has talked about that film. According to media reports, Abhay has said in one of his interviews that – ‘Abhay and Farhan are not kept in the category in which Katrina and Hrithik are? Because they are both big stars. The story of the film was on the journey of 3 friends. I kept quiet then. Whatever I thought, forget it, I will not go. I did a lot of work before that film too. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was my 10th film.

According to sources, Abhay also said that – ‘Whatever happened, it was not only shameless, but also shocking. It was as if you are saying what people will say, it does not matter to us. We will do this because we can do it. Award the one you think is a big star, but don’t let Farhan and me down. I do not say whether those people will change now or not, but they will be more careful now.