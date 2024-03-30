New day of the Saudi Professional League in which two teams that find themselves in two very different situations in the classification face each other. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is a team that since the beginning of the season has been considering the leadership of the classification that it managed to have for several days but that is now slipping away. On the other hand, Abha is penultimate in the standings, that is, in relegation positions and having a season that leaves more to be desired for its squad.
Despite everything, the locals still have options to save the furniture when there is little left until the end of the season and they are two points away from salvation, so a surprise against the second in the league could give them 3 vital points facing not relegated next season.
Abha vs Al-Nassr match information
City: Almahalah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Damac Club Stadium
Date: Tuesday April 2
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can Abha vs Al-Nassr be seen on television in Spain?
brand.com
How can Abha vs Al-Nassr be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can Abha vs Al-Nassr be seen on television in Mexico?
Star+
How will Abha vs Al-Nassr be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Riyadh
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Wehda
|
1-0 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ettifaq
|
Defeat 3-0
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Tai SC
|
2-0 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Fayha
|
Defeat 3-2
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Tai SC
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ahli SFC
|
0-1 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ain
|
Victory 4-3
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al-Raed
|
Defeat 1-3
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ain
|
Defeat 1-0
|
AFC Champions League
Abha: The team currently does not have anyone injured or suspended for this match.
Al Nassr: Those injured by Al-Nassr are Abdulelah Al Amri, Aziz Behich, Sultan Al Ghanam, Anderson Talisca and Waleed Abdullah.
Abha: C. Tătăruşanu, M. Tisserand, F. Noguera, I. Al-Zubaidi, F. Al Jumayahc, M. Al-Qahtani, Z. Al-Sahafi, G. Krychowiak, F. Kamano, M. Al Mutairi and Hassan Al Ali.
Al Nassr: Ospina, Yahya, Lajami, Laporte, Telles, Al-Najei, Brozovic, Mané, Otávio, Ghareeb, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Abha 0-3 Al-Nassr.
