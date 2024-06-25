From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/25/2024 – 6:30

The 31st ABF Franchising Expo begins on Wednesday, the 26th. The 2024 edition will take place at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo, and will bring together more than 400 exhibiting brands, both from Brazil and abroad, offering investment options in various segments in the franchise industry.

Interested parties can purchase tickets in advance on the event website for R$100 or at the physical box office for R$120. The exhibition runs until Saturday, 29th.

According to the organizers, there are opportunities with initial investment values ​​between R$7,000 and more than R$2 million, covering opportunities for investors of all profiles. During the event, research data on the franchise segment and several success stories in the franchising and business sector will be presented.

According to recent data from ABF, the sector recorded nominal growth of 19.1% in the 1st quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The sector’s overall revenue in the last 12 months has already exceeded R$250 billion. The performance was driven by seasonal factors and the strong performance of the Food and Services and Other Business segments.

SERVICE

31st ABF Franchising Expo

Location: Expo Center Norte – White and Blue Pavilions Address: Rua José Bernardo Pinto, 333 – Vila Guilherme – São Paulo – SP

When: June 26th to 29th, 2024 Opening Hours: Wednesday to Friday 06/26th to 28th – from 1pm to 9pm

Saturday 29/06 – from 11:30 am to 6:30 pm

Tickets: https://www.abfexpo.com.br/pt/Comprar_Ingresso.html