The Abertis group, participated by ACS and Mundys, has reached an agreement for the acquisition of a 51.2% participation of the French Highway A-63 104 kilometers in southwest France. The purchase involves strengthening the position of the Spanish operator in the French market, where through its SANEF subsidiary it controls so far 22% of the total high capacity of the neighboring country.

The A-63 is a toll highway with three double lanes that connect salles with Saint-Geours-de-Marenne, in southwest France. This asset is a key route between Europe and the Iberian Peninsula for the transfer of merchandise between Spain and Northern Europe, and serves as a link between Bordeaux, with more than one million inhabitants and headquarters of important scientific and engineering facilities, and the towns of Bayona, Biarritz, Anglet and San Juan de Luz that make up an important tourist area close to the Spanish border.

Thanks to this new purchase of a concession that expires in 2052 and that maintains a positive traffic trend, Abertis is reinforced in one of its key markets, since France is the greatest contribution to the company’s business figure, with 34%of the EBITDA in 2024, followed by Mexico (14%), Spain (12%), Brazil (12%), Chile (11%) and Italy (6%) and Italy. The business in North America (Virginia and Puerto Rico) also showed in the previous year a good behavior with a 10%Ebitda contribution.

Together with the recent acquisitions in Puerto Rico, Spain and Chile, the acquisition of the new French highway demonstrates Abertis’s ability to grow and maintain a balanced porpholiowith a mix of strong currencies such as the dollar and the euro, in countries with a stable legal framework. After the closure of this operation, the shareholders of Abertis will inject 400 million euros of capital to support the growth of the company, reinforce its balance and also its global leadership in transport infrastructure concessions.









José Aljaro, CEO of Abertis, has shown his satisfaction with the incorporation of the new French highway “that allows us to consolidate as a reference operator, not only in that country, but in Europe, where we are supported by years of experience managing infrastructure.”

France, main market

Abertis is one of the international reference operators in the management of high capacity highways, with about 8,000 kilometers of roads managed in 15 countries in Europe, America and Asia (Spain France Chile Brazil Italy Puerto Rico Mexico Argentina India India United Kingdom Ireland United States Canada Croatia Catar). In France, Abertis has the Sanef group, through which it controls 22% of the country’s high capacity network, with a total of 1,807 kilometers. It manages five of the seven access roads by highway to the île of France (Paris Region) and also the traffic that connects Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg with northern France.

In recent years, Sanef is carrying out an important investment plan to improve its France toll road network. For example, it has implanted innovative technologies to facilitate traffic flow and toll service on highways A-13 and A-14, a pioneering project in France to transform a traditional toll highway into a toll system without barriers. The Gala subsidiary has also installed 650 ultra -graped electric recharge points distributed among all its service areas, as part of its sustainability strategy aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change and facilitating transition to cleaner mobility.

Increase in results

Abertis’s income in 2024 reached 6,072 million euroswhich represents an increase of 9.8% compared to 2023, while the gross exploitation result (EBITDA) increased 10.2%, to 4,292 million euros, thanks to its balanced Porfolio, in which more than 60% of the EBITDA comes from Europe and North America, euro and dollar respectively.

In 2024, Abertis integrated concessions in Puerto Rico and Spain. Throughout the exercise, there was also the closure of the acquisition of the road highway (Navarra), as well as the increase in its control participation up to 100% in the Trados 45 (Madrid) concession. Also in the last year he expanded his presence in Chile after winning the tender of Route 5 Santiago – Los Vilos, contributing to the Cash Flows growth and replacement strategy that the company follows. This new concession reinforces Abertis’s position in the Chilean market, in which he already manages more than 400 kilometers, and will be operated by his subsidiary Víaschile as of April 2025.

Last August, arteris, a subsidiary of the Spanish multinational in Brazil, inaugurated the road contour of Florianopolis, a 50 -kilometer long highway and 4 tunnels equipped with advanced safety systems, which allows reducing congestions and travel times, as well as improving road safety, to all users in the region. Also in Brazil, an agreement was signed that extended 12 years the concession to operate a 380 -kilometer highway in the state of São Paulo until 2039. This extension will require additional investments to maintain service levels, special maintenance of the pavement, acquisition of equipment, vehicles and systems. Abertis manages in Brazil, through its participated arteris, a total of 7 highways, with more than 3,200 kilometers, consolidating itself as one of the largest highway operators in the country.

Presence in Mexico

The Spanish company is also present in Mexico through the West Highway Network (RCO), one of the country’s largest highways. RCO controls five concessionaires that manage 8 highways and total more than 1,000 kilometers in total. Its highway network is one of the most important in Mexico and forms the vertebral road axis in the central-west region of the country, connecting its two largest cities, Mexico City and Guadalajara.

Abertis invested 718 million euros in 2024 directed, mainly, to the improvements mentioned in Brazil (Florianopolis contour) and France (Free Flow system implementation in the A-13 and A-14), and in the Ramales de México project. Investments that, in the opinion of the company, “ensure excellence in the maintenance and operation of infrastructure, one of the group’s strategic pillars in all countries where it operates.”

Towards smartroads: highway safety alert tests (AUCAT) with SEAT in C-32 Highways, Abertis subsidiary in Spain, and Seat have successfully carried out sending road safety alerts directly to the connected vehicles of the Volkswagen Group that circulate through the connected corridor of the C-32. When highways start this new notice and alert service, it will be the first initiative of this type that will be enabled in Spain. The initiative is part of the connected and intelligent road program of the Generalitat of Catalonia to develop new intelligent and decarbonized infrastructure. The tests have been performed in a Tavascan cupra vehicle, the first 100% electric coupé of the brand, which has been circulating through the C-32 in the Castelldefels-Sitges-the Vendrell and receiving different types of road safety alerts that were thrown through the Advanced Traffic Center of Future Road Lab Abertis. These messages are based on the C-PS standards of the European C-Roads platform. The tests, which have been successful, will allow some of the vehicles of the Volkswagen group, which already integrate the technology as standard, can receive a total of 14 types of messages during 2025 to be able to cover the largest spectrum of situations that can be produced in a road, such as cases of parked vehicle, damaged, accident, road works, obstacle on the road, animal on the road, people on the road, clog, a slow vehicle, a slow vehicle, a slow vehicle, a strong vehicle. Highways is also working on the integration of these road safety messages to send them through the AWAI application, the free highway mobility app that allows you to circulate on the C-32 highway and Vallvidrera and Cadí tunnels. “The future of mobility, including autonomous driving, will pass, not only because of vehicle technology but with other actors that form the new mobility ecosystem, including the infrastructure manager, in order to maintain safety levels in all traffic conditions,” says Daniel Vilanova, general director of highways. And he adds that “the high capacity digitized roads will be the first to host the first autonomous vehicles.”