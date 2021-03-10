The Abertis headquarters in Madrid. Pablo Monge

The covid 19 pandemic has dealt a blow to the Abertis group, which entered into losses in 2020, according to the financial results that it has communicated this Wednesday. The toll road concessionaire lost 392 million euros, mainly due to the fall in traffic on toll roads due to confinement and restrictions. Circulation on the group’s toll roads fell by 21%, especially due to the reduction in countries such as Spain, where it was 31%, while in America the drop was much less.

The toll road manager, controlled by Atlantia and ACS after its acquisition in 2018, has encountered the pandemic just when it was immersed in a stage of growth and transformation. The group entered a loss of 392 million euros compared to the 352 million profit it obtained the previous year. Revenues were 4,054 million euros, 24% less than the previous year (a reduction of 18% in comparable terms) and the gross operating result (ebitda) was 2,628 million, 30% less (23% less in comparable terms).

The main reason for this contraction in the income statement is the impact of the pandemic on global mobility. In the group of toll roads managed by the group, the decrease in traffic was 21%. This implies that in the second semester of the year the activity recovered, since in the month of May, with the first hit of the pandemic, the circulation through the toll roads plummeted by 60%. By markets, the greatest reductions were recorded in Spain (-31%) and Italy (-28%). And the less pronounced declines were in Brazil (-7%) and Mexico (-12%). The main decrease in circulation corresponds to light vehicles (25% less traffic compared to 2019) while the transport of heavy vehicles only fell by 6%. All the group’s concessions were maintained during the pandemic, because it is an essential service.

In addition to the drop in traffic, results have been affected by changes in the company’s perimeter: on the one hand, by the expiration of the Aumar concession in Spain; and on the other, by the consolidation of Red de Carreteras de Occidente (RCO), the main highway operator in Mexico, for eight months, after Abertis bought 53% of this company in the first half of 2020. Last year It was a year of strong international growth, with an investment of 2,583 million euros (compared to 670 million invested in 2019). RCO’s operation cost 1,521 million, and the purchase of the Elizabeth River Crossing (ERC) concessionaire in the United States was also closed, for 585 million euros, an operation that was closed at the end of December and that does not contribute to the results of the group.

Currently, the French market is the largest for the group, since it contributes 37% of the ebitda, followed by the Spanish, with 27%, the Chilean (11%) and the Brazilian (9%). The company issued 4 billion euros in bonds in 2020 despite the pandemic. The group has a liquidity of more than 7,500 million euros as of December 31, with no material debt maturities before 2023 at AbertisInfraestructuras. The consolidated net financial debt of Abertis stood at 23,971 million euros in December 2020. And total assets reached 46,558 million, 9% more due to the integration of the RCO and ERC networks.

The impact of the pandemic has not changed Abertis’ plans in relation to the payment of dividends. The board of directors will propose a dividend for a total amount of 601 million euros, the maximum agreed last November for the next two years.