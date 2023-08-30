Abertis and Argentina return to their old ways. The Spanish infrastructure group has taken a new step in the legal battle that confronts the Government of Alberto Fernández by formally registering a request for arbitration before the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes, ICSID, a body dependent on the World Bank. Abertis defends the renegotiation of the concessions of Autopistas del Sol (Ausol) and Grupo Concesionario del Oeste (GCO) agreed with the Government of Mauricio Macri in 2018, which the current Government intends to cancel.

Abertis has registered this Tuesday the request for arbitration before the body based in Washington. The Spanish group is represented by the New York law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and the Argentine Marval, O’Farrell & Mairal, while Argentina defends itself through the National Treasury Attorney. The infrastructure group headed by José Aljaro considers that the Argentine government has violated the 1991 Agreement for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments between Spain and Argentina.

Grupo Concesionario del Oeste (GCO) manages the highway between Buenos Aires and Luján (56 kilometers), and Austol is the holder of the concession for 119 kilometers of the northern access of Buenos Aires —popularly known as the Pan-American highway— and the maintenance of the highway General Peace. On October 19, 2022, Ausol and GCO themselves presented requests for emergency measures before the Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), in accordance with the provisions of the clauses of the renegotiated agreements. On October 30 of that year, the emergency arbitrator appointed by the ICC agreed to apply the measure requested by the concessionaires and ordered the Argentine government to abandon its claims to annul the renegotiated contract.

Although this decision was notified to the Argentine State, the Government of Alberto Fernández decided to ignore it. The concessionaires filed a request for arbitration with the ICC each requesting that the validity of the renegotiated agreement be recognized and that Argentina be ordered to comply with it and pay the amounts owed. For its part, that country made a presentation at the end of last year (“untimely”, in the opinion of Abertis) requesting the cessation of arbitration proceedings and objecting to the arbitrator appointed by the concessionaires in each case.

In parallel, Abertis began to prepare the ground for the recently submitted request for arbitration. On November 24, 2022, the group, as the main shareholder of Ausol (32% of the capital) and GCO (49%), presented a letter to the Presidency of the Nation, with a copy to the Ministries of Economy, Public Works and Relations Foreign Affairs and the Argentine ambassador in Spain, to notify the existence of a dispute within the framework of the 1991 investment protection treaty. With this, the friendly negotiation period established in said treaty began, which has ended without an agreement.

Return to ICSID

Therefore, the Spanish group controlled by Atlantia and ACS has submitted the request for arbitration. It is not the first time that Abertis goes to ICSID to protect its investments in Argentina. The group then led by Francisco Reynés sued the Argentine government in that same forum in 2015 for the financial imbalance that the concessionaires accumulated due to the government decision to freeze rates.

In fact, what made it possible to close that arbitration was the renegotiation of the contracts. The agreement between GCO and the Government of Macri meant extending the concession for 12 years, until 2030, recognizing the pending rebalancing for 247 million dollars, an additional investment plan to improve the network for 250 million dollars, a new scheme to review rates and the cessation of proceedings between the parties.

In the case of Ausol, the extension of the concession was for 10 years, also until 2030, the recognition of the pending rebalancing for 499 million dollars, an additional investment plan of 430 million dollars and also a new rate scheme and the end of the arbitration. In both cases, the Government also assumed the risk of lawsuit, among other clauses.

However, with the change of government, Alberto Fernández stated in September 2022 that the contracts were “harmful to the general interest, due to the existence of serious defects that affect their legitimacy.” “In our opinion, they are absolutely distorting contracts, which generated economic damage to the national State and to the users,” he assured. He argued that the debt could not be dollarized and that there was no justification for setting interest rates at 8% per year, among other objections.

The Government approved a decree to declare the renegotiated agreements harmful to the general interest by virtue of alleged serious defects that affected their legitimacy and ordered the National Highway Administration to file an action before the courts to obtain their annulment.

Last year, the two Argentine subsidiaries contributed revenue of 148.1 million euros, a gross operating result of 28.8 million and had a negative net result of 2.1 million, as shown in the group’s consolidated annual accounts.

