Racism continues to be present in Spanish football. Despite the echoes of the recent complaints by the Brazilian Vinicius Junior for the discriminatory attacks suffered in matches with Real Madrid, new offenses for racial reasons continue to be reported.

The last case that outrages football in Spain has to do with Mayra Ramirezforward of the Colombian National Team, who plays for the Valencian team Levante UD

The goalscorer, who had very outstanding performances with Nelson Abadía’s team in the Copa América held on national soil, was the victim of racist attacks in her club’s recent match against Alhama CF, in Murcia, for the Copa de la Reina.

The arbitration report accounts for the seriousness of the insults uttered against Ramírez.

Outrage over attack against Colombian

As read in the report of the engagement judges, Ramírez was even compared to an animal in the midst of aberrational insults.

Monkey Parrales, you eat with your hands or what, animal!”, was the racist insult that was shouted from the stands of the Murcian stadium, a comment that was heard by both the referee Ylenia Sánchez Miguel and the 23-year-old forward herself, who addressed the collegiate to communicate these incidents.

Sánchez Miguel explains in the minutes that this happened in the 85th minute of the game, being forced to momentarily stop the meetingand adds that the Civil Guard appeared on the field of play to discuss the situation and, after just over three minutes, the game resumed, which went to extra time where Levante conceded two goals and lost 5-3.

In addition, the Levantine footballers showed their anger during the game and at the end of the tie because two balls were thrown onto the pitch from the stands, one of them interfering in an attack by the Valencian team, a fact that is also recorded in the minutes.

“Levante UD conveys our deep discomfort and strongest condemnation for the racist insults suffered yesterday by our Levante UD Femenino player, Mayra Ramírez, during the Queen’s Cup match held against Alhama CF in Murcia, which have been seen reflected in the minutes of the match”communicated the Colombian team, this Thursday.

“We strongly regret that this type of reprehensible behavior continues to occur and we show our full support for our player after she has had to suffer this painful behavior that should not be tolerated under any circumstances,” added the Valencian team.

