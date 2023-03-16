Who is the criminal? That is the question that the relatives of Valerie Kneale, a 75-year-old woman, who died of a stroke while lying in a hospital bed upon being admitted for health complications.

To think that someone did that to a lovely person at a time when she was helpless.

Kneale, originally from England, had the stroke while having dinner with her husband. As soon as they treated her at the hospital, they stabilized her, allowing her to receive visits from her children and other relatives.

“He was the center of the family. (…) He had a really charming ability to make you feel so special, ”expressed her niece Lisa Jaffer, for the agency BBC.

(In addition: Under 3 years causes a domestic incident by firing a weapon).

The family saw her quite animated. They hoped that she would recover soon and she would make it back home. But the next day they received the unexpected news of her death. Initially, she had been told that she died from a second stroke.

“Her children wanted to stay with her that night, but the hospital said she was in the best place, there was no need and she was going to be absolutely fine,” Jaffer revealed.

However, upon receiving the autopsy results, everything changed. In reality, she had been sexually abused during her hospital stay that night, which led to the stroke and subsequent death.

(Keep reading: Dani Alves: the heartbreaking letter from his wife announcing their divorce).

“To think that someone did that to a lovely person at a time when she was defenseless, at her most vulnerable, where she couldn’t scream, she couldn’t defend herself,” the niece recounted.

Reward for abuser



Although the death occurred in November 2018, the family resumed the case before the media in March 2023 through an interview with the BBCsince they denounced that, despite the years, it has not been possible to find the culprits.

For the alarms generated, The Lancashire Police, England, announced a reward of 20,000 euros (more than 100 million Colombian pesos) to find the whereabouts of the abuser.

(Also: Mother, stepfather and grandfather abused children under 9 years of age and sold the videos).

Suspicions turned to a hospital worker, who was arrested in 2021, but due to the lack of accusation by the authorities, he was released, according to the local newspaper. SkyNews.

“Her murder is truly tragic and heartbreaking. She was a patient at the hospital receiving medical treatment when she was subjected to a horrific attack that ultimately led to her death. We know someone has had this on her conscience for over four years. Do the right thing. Approach and talk to the Police; please help us solve this terrible crime,” asked Jill Johnston, Chief Inspector of Detectives.

You can also read:

– Photos: they find a fetus inside a baby’s skull, why did it happen?

– What will happen to the man arrested for alleged child abuse in a mass.

– Harassment of a lawyer in TM reveals failures in protection protocols.

– Claudia Bahamón exhibits an impressive photo after removing the prosthesis: “I don’t judge myself.”

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL