A crowd, of about 150 people, raged against a man who took a broccoli. Col blows and all kinds of violence blinded the life of the young man named Apolonio.

The inhabitants of San Miguel Tianguistenco, Puebla state, Mexico, accused the man of entering a farm and appropriating the broccoli. Considering him a thief, they cornered him and with blunt objects and even gasoline they pounced on him. In the midst of the chaos, they set it on fire.

Despite the fact that he managed to be transferred to a health center, his serious injuries led to his death.

Who was the young man lynched for broccoli?

Gilberto Higuera, the attorney general of Puebla, expressed his dismay at the violent reaction of the community. After describing the event as “savage”, he announced that those responsible will be identified to answer for the murder.

“He was a person of humble origin, more out of necessity he entered a place, a farmland, to eat a couple of broccolis. According to the preliminary information I have, that led to his being deprived of his liberty, beaten and burned.” Higuera said during a press conference.

According to information from the authorities, the young man had as his first name Apolonio. It was discovered by the owner of the crop and he would have alerted his neighbors.

“No, no, this is a fact that truly cannot be let go,” insisted the Prosecutor’s Office. On the other hand, Julio Huerta, Secretary of the Government of Puebla, also joined in condemning the episode.

The Human Rights Commission of the State of Puebla ranks that state as the main one where the most lynchings occur in all of Mexico.

Of the 217 municipalities of Puebla, barbarities have occurred in 97. With a cut to 2022, and since the record was recorded, Puebla had accumulated 269 lynchings.

