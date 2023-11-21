The Abercrombie & Fitch group has experienced a strong increase in sales of the chain that bears the company’s name. Abercrombie’s turnover grew 30% in the third quarter of the fiscal year, closed at the end of October. This allowed the group to grow by 20%, to sales of 1,056 million dollars (about 964 million euros at the current exchange rate), and achieve profits of 96 million, compared to losses of 2.2 million in the equivalent period. from last year. The company has raised its forecasts for the year as a whole, in which it expects growth from 12% to 14%, instead of the 10% it had reported until now.

It is the first time in 10 years that Abercrombie & Fitch has surpassed the $1 billion mark in revenue in a third quarter. The profit is also the largest for that period in more than a decade. The company had not found itself for a decade, without growth or sufficient profitability, but now it has regained the favor of young people. The driver of sales in the third quarter has been the United States and the Americas in general, with an increase of 22%. By chains, Abercrombie is once again the main one, reaching 548 million dollars with that 30% growth, while Hollister is left behind, with 509 million and an increase of 11%.

Despite the good results, the company’s price has reacted downward. Growth is not going to continue at the same pace and the price has skyrocketed to its highest levels since 2011, so investors have decided to withdraw profits. So far this year, Abercrombie & Fitch’s share price has tripled as it was perceived that the improvement in its accounts was consistent. The climb accelerated in May, with the first quarter results.

“Our strong third quarter results, with net sales and operating margin that far exceeded our expectations, demonstrate the power of our strategy, which works globally across our portfolio of brands,” said the CEO, Fran Horowitz. “Net sales growth of 20% accelerated from the second quarter and was once again led by Abercrombie brands, with exceptional 30% growth. “At Hollister brands, we had a strong back-to-school season, with net sales growing 11% in the quarter, as our assortment and brand evolution are resonating with our teen customers,” he added.

It has been a great quarter also in terms of profitability. Better inventory control and good merchandise delivery have made aggressive discounts unnecessary, so the gross margin has improved 570 basis points (5.7 percentage points), from 59.2% to an outstanding 64.9 %. The company also improved operating margin, up to 13.1% in the quarter, from just 2% a year earlier. The group has raised its forecast for the year as a whole to 10%, from the 8%-9% it had until now.

In the first nine months of the year, sales grew by 13%, up to $2,827.8 million. The company has achieved a net profit of 169.7 million dollars in that period, compared to losses of 35.5 million in the same period last year.

In addition, the good streak will continue in the fourth quarter, the most important of the year, in which the company expects sales growth of just over 10% and an operating margin of 12%-14%. “As we enter the important holiday season, our fiscal 2023 results to date give us confidence that we can continue to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth. “For this reason, we increase our forecasts for the entire year, both for net sales growth and operating margin,” Horowitz has indicated to investors and analysts, who has been with the company since 2017, since the dismissal of Mike Jeffries, his predecessor.

Horowitz’s first objective was to stabilize the company, then transform its operating model, with a better commercial and digital approach and greater financial discipline. Although it has had the bump of the pandemic along the way, the company now seems to be heading into a stage of growth. The goal for fiscal year 2025 is to achieve sales of $4.1 to $4.3 billion, with an operating margin of more than 8%, but in reality the company can achieve it this year.

