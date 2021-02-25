Abengoa’s Palmas Altas headquarters, in Seville. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

Clemente Fernández, the candidate for the presidency of Abengoa on behalf of the minority shareholders of the company, presented this morning the guarantees of 7.5% of the share capital and that are added to the 9% that has already pledged its telematic vote to dismiss to the current council of technology in the meeting set for next March 4. He did it at mid-morning accompanied by a notary on the campus of Palmas Altas, the company’s headquarters in Seville, and given the possibility that the judge who must decide on the bankruptcy requested last Monday, suspend that meeting in the one that Fernández was expected to assume the presidency of the group.

The technology company is currently going through a moment of paralysis waiting for the head of the Commercial Court number 3 of Seville, Miguel Ángel Navarro, to declare the bankruptcy and adopt precautionary measures. Among them is the aforementioned possibility of suspending the shareholders’ meeting set for next week and in which it was expected that minority shareholders, grouped under the AbengoaShares receivership, would take control of the parent company.

Sources close to Fernández, former president of Amper, affirm that for the next shareholders’ meeting, the capital around AbengoaShares represents 20% of the capital compared to 6% that is in the hands of creditors. Fernández would thus have enough votes to dismiss the current council chaired by Juan Pablo López-Bravo and made up of Margarida de la Riva and Jordi Sarriás. One day after the company management announced that the creditors had refused to extend the deadlines for the third rescue of the company, with a debt of 6,000 million euros, and that a bankruptcy had been requested, Fernández, on behalf of minority shareholders, he harshly criticized the move, claiming that it would have been logical to wait for next week’s meeting to make that decision.

The third failed rescue plan contemplated a financing of 230 million euros with the endorsement of the ICO; line of guarantees of 300 million backed by Cesce, a 50% reduction from financial creditors and the offer of 5% of cash flows and funds for selling assets to suppliers to alleviate debt. The proposal diluted the shareholders of the parent, Abengoa, by 2.7% of Abenewco1, the subsidiary that concentrates all the assets. This decision was fiercely opposed by minority parties who demand a higher percentage in the parent company, to the point of managing to overthrow the previous president, Gonzalo Urquijo, in November 2020, who was responsible for the agreement with the banks and creditors to keep the company standing. technological.

To the war between shareholders, the open struggle between the Administrations is added on account of the responsibility in the collapse of the company and in its salvation. The central government accuses the Junta de Andalucía of not having contributed the 20 million euros to which it promised to carry out the rescue plan. The vice president of the Andalusian Executive, Juan Marín, counterattacked this Wednesday assuring that now the only solution passes through the SEPI, which in October already injected 475 million to help AirEuropa.