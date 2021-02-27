Clemente Fernández, together with the notary, Javier Muñoz Larios, at the headquarters of the technology company in Seville, with the guarantees for the shareholders’ meeting. Seville newspaper

Sitting on the porch of his house, on the San Vicente de la Barquera estuary, Clemente Fernandez He was waiting last Monday for the presentation of the bankruptcy of Abengoa, the company he aspires to preside, to be confirmed. The contest was confirmed late at night and Fernández, whose mobile phone kept ringing, began to prepare the trip to Seville with the aim of breaking Abengoa’s chains, emulating the admiral Bonifaz, who commanded ships with Cantabrian sailors (some sailed precisely from the aforementioned coastal town) reconquered Seville for the Crown of Castile after transferring those of the Torre del Oro in 1248.

Clemente Fernández emerged as the great white hope of Abengoa’s minority shareholders once Marcos de Quinto decided to walk away after negotiating an agreement with the then president, Gonzalo urquijo, and the mediation of Santander. Fernández asserted his investment in Abengoa and his experience in the refloating of Dogi and Amper, companies in which he took the reins in similar conditions to get them out of the hole. Owner of a hotel in his locality, he took advantage of the idle hours in reception to familiarize himself and become an expert in the Stock Market.

Fernández claims to have support close to 20% compared to the 6% that creditors control; but it was smelled that they were preparing some play for him. The Cantabrians also accompany him José Joaquín Martínez Sieso (former president of the community with the PP) and the technological entrepreneur Jose Alfonso Murat, with whom he wants to replace the current council formed by Juan Angel López Bravo Y Margarida smith (Jordi Sarrias resigned on January 4). To give more Cantabrian meaning to the matter, it faces Banco Santander, which acts as the head of the creditors.

The presiding bank Ana Botín has held conversations with Fernández through its deputy general director Javier García-Carranza Benjumea, coincidentally the nephew of the former president of Abengoa, Felipe Benjumea, although from the hostile branch to this since they were scalded. His initial intention was for Fernández to withdraw and thus behead the minority group of Abengoashares. But, given the refusal, the bank promoted the voluntary presentation of the bankruptcy, which the judge has admitted Miguel Angel Navarro.

It was speculated that he would adopt precautionary measures and suspend the holding of the meeting on the scheduled day until a bankruptcy administrator can attend. This happened on Friday and against all odds of the legal sources consulted, who maintain that there is no objective cause for it when, in addition, many shareholders have already voted and guarantees have been presented. The fact is that this decision allows the current council and the creditors to maneuver and that actions such as revoking the bankruptcy, converting the debt into capital or the creditors promoting an offer can be orchestrated.

Until that moment, everything pointed to the bank and the Pejín investor being forced to understand each other to save the group. But the car can change things radically and the possibility of bankruptcy is now more feasible. The question focuses on what it is that one and the other are pursuing in order to disagree. Fernández, the first thing he planned to do, if he took command, was to convene universal meetings of the Abenewco2, Abenewco2 Bis and Abenewco1 subsidiaries, which is where the activity is concentrated, on the same day the 4th to dismiss the current directors, as in the matrix, and approach a plan of salvation in agreement with the creditors.

Fernández has conveyed a message of consensus to Santander. The judge’s decision does not lower him from the conviction that the group is viable despite the fact that it is without liquidity or guarantees; with the parent company in suspension of payments and empty of content, with debts of 1,000 million, a negative equity of 388 million and the listing suspended since July 14. Who gives more? The challenge is that a domino effect does not occur and the entire group, whose debt amounts to 5,800 million, enters the contest.

The most important step is to refinance the company and get it afloat without breaking the group. Even more key is receiving aid from the Support Fund for Strategic Companies managed by SEPI. The effort is complicated, since you must show that you are in crisis due to the pandemic. Abengoa presented its third rescue in the middle of the pandemic; But it has been crawling for more than five years. Fernández claims that Duro Felguera also suffered a long crisis and has benefited. It also argues that ebitda is positive and that the problems are financial burdens, that it has a business focused on the ecological transition that drives the Recovery Plan and an attractive concession activity.

Abengoa, moreover, has become a throwing weapon in Andalusia. The Socialists accuse the PP-Cs Government of having let the group down. The Minister Spokesperson, the Andalusian Maria Jesus Montero, on Tuesday threw a few darts at Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla and your executive. This, for its part, has attacked Madrid for not having intervened and, precisely, asks that it do so through the SEPI, which depends on Montero in his capacity as head of the Treasury.