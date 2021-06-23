On March 2, half a thousand Abengoa workers left their job for a few hours. They got up from their chairs and went to the doors of the Palmas Altas Campus, the company’s headquarters in Seville, to demand that their jobs be kept. A week earlier, the Andalusian technology company had voluntarily filed for bankruptcy after a crisis that had gradually deteriorated the company since 2015, when a huge debt that reached 26,000 million euros was uncovered – now it is estimated at about 6,000 million – and that caused it to already declare itself in pre-competition. The uncertainty about the future of the entity and the jobs took hold of the sophisticated facilities of Palmas Altas and brought with it the mobilization of its employees.

The staff, little given to vindicate their working conditions, did not imagine that they would be forced to hold a banner. Laura Rodríguez, president of the Abengoa Energía committee and one of the visible faces of the demonstrations, says that Abengoa “was a farmhouse”. “It was taboo to talk about unions. We set up the committees in 2016, after many extra hours of clandestine meetings ”.

The company’s employees have survived in recent years between financial operations, bailouts, and several ERTE and ERE that have resulted in the loss of almost 11,000 jobs: from the 24,000 employees in 2014, it has gone to 13,500, 2,550 in Spain, of which 80% work in Andalusia. Behind the data there are families, insist the union representatives.

The workers asked the Junta de Andalucía for a declaration of institutional support that, after more than three months and 12 demonstrations, arrived last Tuesday. “Andalusia cannot lose one of its technological emblems” announced Elias Bendodo, the counselor of the Presidency, who highlighted “the undeniable value” of all employees and urged the central government to “respond to the requests of Abengoa’s management [249 millones] to the Spanish Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI) ”.

The company now faces its most delicate hours. With a portfolio of 1,100 million euros in projects approved, but unable to execute due to lack of money, “there is no more time,” explains Noelia Sánchez, president of the Abenewco1 committee. These are four testimonies from company workers that exemplify the general malaise over the future of the company, an emblem of the renewable sector in Spain and in the world.

María Eugenia Alonso, 51 years old. Director of the Logistics Department.

When María Eugenia Alonso talks about Abengoa her eyes light up. This 51-year-old Sevillian studied Foreign Trade and International Transport in the Andalusian capital. And although he never had a problem going abroad – he has worked in Germany, England, Algeria, South Africa – he always had in mind to return to his native Seville. For this reason, when he joined Abengoa in 2007 as Head of Projects in the Logistics Department, he fulfilled “a dream”. “I entered with great enthusiasm and with the pride of having heard references from abroad,” he says.

However, Alonso had to step aside in 2016, when Abengoa’s first crisis threatened the continuity of the workers. At that time I was working for them in South Africa. “I am the head of my family and I have a daughter. I can’t afford to be without a job, and I didn’t think [Abengoa] he was going to be saved ”, he remembers. She went to another company in the African country, but after three years her project was finished and she was called to rejoin. “I came back because I believe in this company, and because when you go abroad you realize how good you were.” Although he says that now the company is “smaller”, he values ​​the “human potential” that shows that “Andalusia is not just sun and beach tourism”.

Alonso, who has been to all the demonstrations, has lived this stage with “impotence and disbelief”: “We have not been taken into account. The worst thing is that it is penetrating the public that we are a bottomless pit of subsidies. It is not us, it was the management. We are honest families who have been working and giving everything ”.

Natalia Medinilla, 41 years old. Head of Treasury.

Natalia Medinilla had not finished her degree in Business Administration and Management and was already taking her first steps in the Andalusian industrial giant as a trainee. When she finished her degree, she had been in a bank for three days, but they called her from Abengoa and she didn’t think twice. “It was a very good opportunity: a scholarship with the possibility of hiring at the end. And so it was ”, he says. Medinilla turned 41 last month and this time he will turn 14 at the company. She entered the treasury department directly, until she was responsible, a position she has held today since 2013.

What he values ​​most is that in the company they are “a family” —something on which the four interviewees agree. Medinilla met her husband from Erasmus, who joined the company at the same time, but in the Accounting Department. They have a five-year-old son. “I am positive, but it would seem inconceivable that they would drop a company like Abengoa,” says Medinilla, who has been a member of the companies committee for just over a year. He has attended all the demonstrations, The “only thing” that is in his power. “I come, I work, I spend my hours and I hope that those who are upstairs take care.” But he confesses: “We are not starting anymore. For my family it would be a debacle if we both went on strike ”.

María Ger Vázquez, 43 years old. Human Resources.

Sixteen years in a company go a long way, and that is why María Ger explains that she has experienced “both good and not so good things”. The good ones? The majority. “We work with many countries, which is very enriching, with the latest technology and the best facilities.” Ger was born in Seville, but lived for many years in the capital, where he graduated in Social and Labor Pedagogy from the Complutense University of Madrid. He entered the human resources department 16 years ago. Thanks to his role in the company, he confirms that most “highlight the staff.” And he adds: “With the crisis we have become more united.”

Ger has attended all the demonstrations. Never forget the white cap and polo shirt with the word Abengoa embroidered in orange. “We have to show ourselves why Abengoa cannot fall. If it falls, the talent is lost ”. Ger considers that the employee of the Andalusian company has “quite a lot of employability in general because we have a high level”. However, he does not consider having to leave his job: “The uncertainty is harsh, but I understand that there are issues that cannot be discussed. I am convinced that this is going to work out. We want to be here because we believe in the Abengoa project ”.

Pablo Espinar, 40 years old. Offers coordinator.

Pablo Espinar was a kid when he was doing his Final Degree Project at the company founded in 1941. And, with humility, he says that it was a “recognition” that the “most important company at the time” finally chose to hire him and not to another in March 2007. He is now the bidding coordinator in the Water section. “We take on big projects and compete with other big companies, and we still win a lot.” Espinar is “passionate” about his work both “technically and for the social purpose”, and strives to transmit it by setting an example: “We are coordinating the largest osmosis desalination plant in the world, which will supply all of Abu Dhabi with water. [capital de Emiratos Árabes Unidos]. It’s like bringing bottles of water to people’s houses. This social purpose is enormous ”.

For Espinar, the closure of Abengoa would be a drastic change. “I have two children, they would have to change their school, their address. My solution would be to leave Andalusia ”, he says. This Sevillian industrial engineer, who like his colleagues has gone to all the demonstrations, believes that it is necessary to put faces and names to people: “A social tragedy is brewing. I think they should give us a chance ”.