Abengoa solar panel park in Sanlúcar la Mayor, in Seville. Marcelo del Pozo / Reuters

Abengoa stars in the largest suspension of payments in Spain since Martinsa-Fadesa (liability of 7,000 million, in July 2008). The Sevillian firm threw in the towel this Monday after years trying to get around bankruptcy and a few months at the limit. In the case of the technology company, although it has not presented the audited accounts for 2020, it is estimated that its debt is around 6,000 million, so it is close to Martinsa and exceeds the bankruptcy of Reyal Urbis in February 2013 (liability of 4,400 millions).

The Andalusian firm finally requested the voluntary bankruptcy of creditors after chaining bailouts, restructuring agreements and postponements in payment for years. On this last occasion, it has failed in the attempt and has not been able to obtain the necessary consents to extend for the umpteenth time the deadline for the closing and execution of the restructuring agreement.

In the latest results presented by the firm to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), for the first quarter of last year, it had more than 4,000 million euros of financial debt and more than 1,200 million of debt with suppliers. These numbers, which paint a grim picture, are prior to the havoc caused by the coronavirus crisis. Abengoa reached the pandemic with duties to do and accumulated total liabilities of about 8,000 million in the group as a whole, including some difficult to classify.

The deep crisis that the Sevillian firm is going through had its peak in 2015, when it declared in pre-bankruptcy proceedings – then a debt of both financial and suppliers of 20,000 million surfaced that turned it into equity, so that the creditors remained with 95% of the company. Since then, it has only managed to stumble along without envisioning a medium-term exit.

Regarding its current liabilities, it is difficult to quantify the total that Abengoa now declares for several reasons: the firm has not presented results since the first quarter of last year; The group has different subsidiaries that in turn have other competitions; Furthermore, it is probable that part of the liability cannot be considered bankrupt due to its nature or because it belongs to subsidiaries that have other bankruptcies.

The last term in force, the one that has ended up demolishing the hopes of the firm, was fulfilled last Friday. Until then, all possible alternatives have been raised. The confrontation between the Government of Spain and the Junta de Andalucía has not helped to achieve a way out of the crisis, at least in the short term. In this context, the company had to find a fund that would provide the 20 million euros of its rescue, an amount that the Junta de Andalucía refused to assume to avoid bankruptcy. And the Government of Spain, without that guarantee, did not shield aid through the ICO and Cesce. A sad ending that cuts the small thread of hope maintained by a workforce of about 14,000 employees, of which about 3,000 work in Spain.

In this way, Abengoa uses the last possible instrument to solve its extraordinary situation (the contest can only be used when companies do not have the necessary liquidity to meet their obligations). And it does so with note: if only financial and supplier debt – some 6 billion – are taken into account, Abengoa will go down in history for starring in the largest bankruptcy since the Great Recession.