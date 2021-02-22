«Once the restructuring agreement of the Company and its group has been definitively resolved, this agreement being a necessary condition to rebalance Abengoa’s assets and once the pre-bankruptcy protection has expired on February 18 (… ) the decision has been made to request the declaration of voluntary bankruptcy from Abengoa, SA (…) considering that this measure is the most appropriate to safeguard the interests of the Company and all creditors ”. With this statement to the CNMV, Abengoa announced this Monday afternoon that it had submitted a request for voluntary bankruptcy before a court in Seville.

«The Board of Directors, being aware of the complex situation and of the increasing difficulties to reach a solution that satisfies all stakeholders with positions, up to now, opposed, remains committed to seeking alternatives to avoid the unfeasibility of the subsidiary companies that carry out the group’s activity and, thereby, preserve employment and try to minimize loss of value, an objective for which all those who have interests in the Company and its group are requested to do the utmost to try to avoid definitive damages “, the company has indicated in the statement. Last Friday the last deadline given by the creditors for the rescue had expired. According to the agreement signed in the summer, the creditors (led by Banco Santander and KKR) agreed to inject hundreds of millions in exchange for keeping most of the assets. A part of the shareholders rejected this agreement and expelled the Board of Directors: Now, they were trying to do the same with the current president of Abengoa, Juan Pablo López-Bravo, at the shareholders’ meeting called for March 4 to draw up their own strategy .

The company informed the regulator that the financial creditors have not granted the consents requested by the company to extend again the deadline for the closing and execution of the restructuring agreement announced on August 6, 2020. From that date until February 19, the closing period for the operation has been extended as the necessary consents to this effect have been obtained at each possible expiration, “while the Sevillian firm has worked, at all times and in parallel , in the search for possible alternatives ”to the refusal of the Board to contribute the funds. However, the company pointed out that since no new consent was obtained for the extension of the term, the restructuring agreement “has been automatically terminated”, and the financing can no longer be executed.

The company has 14,000 workers, 3,000 of them in Spain. The company has been in pre-competition since 2015, when it presented a debt of both financial and suppliers of 20,000 million.

From UGT they showed their concern because “every day it is more difficult to move the company forward and secure the jobs.” The general secretary of UGT FICA Sevilla, Manuel Ponce, urged to find a solution and advocate for a refinancing agreement that involves maintaining the workforce. “After the summer the Board has not specified its commitment and this has given rise to months of uncertainties, plus the controversy of shareholders and retailers,” he said, while criticizing that “everyone is looking at their interests and not the general interest of the workers who are going to suffer and the industry in general.