AbengoaShares’s receivership has raised its initial proposal to increase capital through preferential subscription from 20 to 30 million euros so that the current shareholders of Abengoa SA do not lose their stake in Abenewco1, the subsidiary in which the group’s activity is concentrated , and where appropriate relieve the pool banking and achieve social peace. This capital increase would dilute Abengoa SA shareholders 50% of their current 77.5% stake (excluding 22.5% of the Mandatory Bond) and will maintain a 38.75% stake in Abenewco1.

The contribution would be structured in a first capital increase with preferential subscription rights in which up to 22 million euros would be injected in the first and second rounds for shareholders. The initially proposed third round would be eliminated and the unsubscribed amount, if any, up to the total of 30 million, would be given as an additional right to the subscribing shareholders on a convertible bond payable two months after the entry into trading of the company. Abenewco1 subsidiary in a regulated market. This bond would be required to be converted into shares of the subsidiary in a single window six months after disbursement.

“With this, the minority shareholders, now majority, reaffirm their commitment and commitment to the viability of the company by contributing new money and so that their stake in Abenewco1 is not diluted below 50% (current 38.75%), a figure that they consider a limit ”, the platform maintains in a statement. With this formula, the shareholders undertake to take effective control at the next Extraordinary General Meeting and to approve the agreements necessary to successfully complete the restructuring and recapitalize the company.

AbengoaShares asks, “after the departure of Gonzalo Urquijo, leaving 14,000 employees and tens of thousands of shareholders to their fate”, the Government and creditors to help save the company from bankruptcy. “The only way to achieve social peace is to have all the parties involved,” he says. “The only objective of the receivership is to save the company and its workers and hopes that both the creditors and the pool banking and in collaboration with the government, an agreement can be reached that guarantees the future of Abengoa. The shareholders are the solution, not the problem ”, he concludes.

This group has proposed that the current board of directors, chaired by Juan Ángel López-Bravo, give way to another headed by Clemente Fernández.