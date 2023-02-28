Singer Abencia Meza, Incarcerated in the San Monica prison, she witnessed the bankruptcy of her businesses. In addition, her ex-partner Zundy Culquimboz sold one of her properties.

Abencia Meza he lost almost everything. The folk music singer, who is serving a sentence for the crime against Alicia Delgado, pleads for her release. “D-Day” contacted the interpreter for her to give details of her days in jail and her request for her release. In the communication, it was revealed that she lost her belongings and her business went bankrupt. Zundy Culquimboz, with whom she had a romantic relationship before entering prison, sold her home in La Molina, valued at $420,000.

However, she downplays these assets and is waiting for Dina Boluarte to give her a pardon. “Sooner or later everything comes to light. The bad is never, ever hidden,” she said. “Painful was her departure, but she always lives with me,” she added.