Pornhub came to Netflix with a documentary in which they reveal the dark secrets of the porn industry, but what if we told you that there are other mysteries still to be solved? If you thought that shooting a hot movie only involved filming the actors having sex, you are wrong. The former star 18+ abella dangerone of the most famous faces of the aforementioned adult content website, announced that he was filming for eight hours and, the curious or contradictory thing about the situation, is that intercourse was the least he had during the day.

Abella Danger revealed the secrets behind the recordings of porn movies. Photo: Abella Danger/Instagram

Abella Danger reveals reality of recording porn for 8 hours

Porn movies aren’t usually as long as ‘traditional’ ones, but they’re not that much easier to make. Abella Danger commented in an interview for Full Send Podcast that she filmed an erotic video for about eight hours. However, filming her sex took very little of that time. So… what did she do the rest of the time?

“Call hours were around 7 in the morning and I hated it because I love to sleep in. But I was never too tired to have sex. It was the best part of my job. It was the easiest and shortest part of my day. , it was only 25 minutes,” he said.

To this, he added that what is really demanding in terms of time is the rest of the production; that is, the taking of photos for advertising content and the performance of other types of sequences.

Who is Abella Danger?

Born December 19, 1995 in Miami, Florida, abella danger He grew up in a Judeo-Ukrainian family. At the beginning of her, she dedicated herself to being a ballet dancer, but shortly after turning 18 years of age she chose to venture into adult cinema. A few videos were enough for her to become one of the most famous 18+ actresses in the industry.

