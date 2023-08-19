Madrid. The massive cluster Abell 3322 appears in this space telescope image hubble from NASA/ESA, in which the galaxy 2MASX J05101744-4519179 is shown in the center.

This galaxy cluster is a cosmic leviathan that is very luminous at X-ray wavelengths. Observing galaxy clusters such as Abell 3322 may improve our understanding of the evolution and interactions of light and dark matter in galaxy clusters. , and also reveals powerful gravitational ‘telescopes’ that magnify distant objects through lenses.

Knowing the location of these gravitational lenses may allow future observations both with the hubble as with him James Webb from NASA/ESA/CSA. The galaxy cluster is located in the constellation Pictor, about 2.6 billion light-years from Earth.

Two of the instruments hubble came together to create this image: Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys. Both are third-generation devices that offer excellent image quality and high sensitivity to astronomers studying a variety of scientific questions, NASA reported.

These instruments provide images of wide areas of the night sky, but they see slightly different parts of the electromagnetic spectrum. WFC3 spans the spectrum from ultraviolet to visible light to the near infrared. In contrast to the wide panchromatic coverage of WFC3, ACS was optimized for visible light observations.