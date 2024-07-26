The tide has not gone out in the case of Ramon Jesurun, who continues to receive a lot of criticism for the unfortunate event that took place in USA with his son Ramón Yamil. The president of the Colombian Football Federation He was arrested after a fight with security guards at Hard Rock Stadium.

In a video that circulated on social media more than a week ago, an altercation can be seen in which the son of Jesurun, Ramon Yamil, He was out of control and raised his hand to an African-American woman who was working security at the event.

This is the time for the judicial review of Ramón Jesurún j. and the president of the FCF, Ramón Jesurúnn. Photo:Provided by authorities

After the events, Remon Jesurun and his son were brought before a court and paid bail to be released. While the FCF president was detained, the news in Colombia created a lot of buzz.

De la Espriella explains what happened

This Thursday, the criminal lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella He explained how the fight that was seen in a video of no more than 15 seconds originated and pointed out that, “things have to be reviewed in context,” since several situations are not observed in the fragment.

The lawyer spoke about what happened in the program Red More and noted: “Outside the stadium there was a brawl of misfits that made us look bad. Mr. Jesurún had his badge and a guard—who was upset by what was happening outside and hearing everything on the radio—said to Jesurún: ‘You cannot enter.’ Jesurún said to him: ‘Please, look at my credential that gives me full access to the awards ceremony.’”

Ramon Jesurun, president of the FCF. Photo:TIME

According to the story he told her Laura Abisambra (her friend), the ex-wife of the son of Ramon Jesurunthe security guard pushed him and that was the trigger that caused the scandal in the final of the America Cup.

“The guard tells him: ‘Get out’, and pushes him, in front of his grandchildren. Jesurún didn’t tell that, a good friend told me… They push Ramón and Ramón Jr. When he sees that they push his father, he pushes the guard and that’s when the brawl starts,” said de la Espriella.

“I understand the situation (of the gatecrashers). He had an ID and the guard ended up pushing him, the son reacted in a way that could have been different. In those conditions, any of us would have done the same,” said Abelardo de la Espriella in the aforementioned program.

This is the team of lawyers from the Miami office of Aberlardo De la Espriella, who were in charge of the case. Photo:Private Archive

Asked if he was handling the case of Ramón Jesurún, de la Espriella explained that he was on the sidelines, but wanted to tell the other side that was not seen in the controversial video.

“I have to say that I have personal appreciation for Ramón Jesurún and, in addition, he has done a lot for Colombian football (…) I have nothing to do with that process, but I have to say that, probably, put in the same circumstances as Ramón Jesurún Jr., I would have done the same if they had pushed my father, I have to say that,” concluded the lawyer.

HAROLD YEPES

