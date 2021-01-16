To print

The Alavés de Abelardo begins to roll and does so looking for the eighth of the Copa del Rey against an Almería that has been reinvented by the hand of José Gomes, who, although he knows that he will be judged for what he does in the league, wants to be among the top 16 in the tournament six years later. Both teams will give rest to the most common seeing what is coming: a permanence and a promotion. The Asturian coach faces his second era in the Mendizorroza team instead of Pablo Machín, who was dismissed after the team’s last defeat in Cadiz.

The Almeria team has achieved fourteen victories and a draw in the last 17 games he has played, giving up only with Mallorca and Espanyol, standing out for his style of play defined through possession and the extreme rotations of José Gomes. Despite having a top-class team in front of him, the Portuguese coach does not want to give up his signals, looking for Alavés to run behind the ball.

Gomes will give continuity to the eleven that he won in Soria, although Centelles has options to enter the left back for an Akieme who continues to be sanctioned in the league when the duel in Leganés is suspended (Almería has not competed for ten days). The other novelty will be in the attack point, with options for Villar to be Escobar between cottons. The one who will start is Ivanildo, ready to make up for himself after his bad debut in Los Pajaritos. The other proper name is Robertone, one of the most prominent in the cupbearer contest, doublet included. Sadiq, the forward of the moment, will start from the bench. But it must have prominence at any time of the meeting.

Abelardo, for his part, will return to 1-4-2-3-1 that both characterized him and that he gives the opportunity to the players who coincided with him. The man from Gijón has to dose, since next Tuesday he receives Sevilla and on Saturday, Centennial Day, Real Madrid, both meetings in Mendizorroza. Without Rodrigo Ely, while Lucas Pérez, with ankle discomfort, is also low. The meeting will have a special look for Sivera, Ximo, Édgar and Rioja, who return to the Stadium of the Mediterranean Games, as well as for the Almeria Duarte. All this on a soccer Saturday in Vega de Acá, since hours later the final of the women’s Super Cup will be played on the same pitch.

Aces to follow

Almeria. Robertone. Either from the beginning or in the second half, the Argentine’s contest will be fundamental. He was the author of the two goals in Soria lands.

Alaves: Rioja. He made his professional football debut with Almería two seasons ago. Today he wants to be the protagonist again at the Vega de Acá venue.

Ups and downs

Almeria: José Gomes does not give the call until this Saturday.

Alaves: Rodrigo Ely and Lucas Pérez are out due to injury.

The details of the match.

Rear axle. Ivanildo will start for the first time. It is to be hoped that he will improve his performance compared to his performance in Soria, where he debuted with a penalty per hand.

Exrojiblancos. Alavés has up to four former Almería players, such as Sivera, Ximo Navarro, Edgar and Luis Rioja. Rubén Duarte from Almeria will also play.

Local possession. Almería is the second team that has the best record in terms of possession. Today he will build again with the ball, with his usual interior game.

Preceding. Alavés’ last visit to Almería was on September 20, 2015, in the Second Division. The Vitorian team won (0-2) thanks to goals from Raúl García and Toquero.

Tavares says goodbye to Alavés

Deportivo Alavés and Tomás Tavares agreed this Friday to untie the Portuguese player, who arrived on loan last October from Benfica. The Portuguese promise has played five games this season between the League and the King’s Cup, where he started the two cup games against Rincón and Deportivo.

The club thanked through a press release “the work and dedication provided” and wished him “the best of luck in the future.”