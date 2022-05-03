Abelardo Fernández returns to Sporting and will do so with the task of trying to save the rojiblanco team from the danger of relegation that has increased after the last day due to the victories of Amorebieta and Real Sociedad B. The smurf has accepted the proposal of President Javier Fernánez to replace José Luis Martí, who led the team this morning, and sign a contract that will join him again to the club of his life until June 2023; that is, for the remainder of the season and the next.

The defeat against Ibiza set off all the alarms in Sporting that began the search for a substitute for Martí, unable to lift the team out of the danger zone and after adding only six points from the last 30 played. No name convinced of the proposals that appeared and only one was the one desired by all the leaders in Mareo. Abelardo Fernández was once again in the spotlight but only the president was the man capable of convincing. Pitu requested a few hours to meditate on the offer with his family and, finally, he has accepted what will undoubtedly be the great challenge of his sporting career.

Abelardo will face his second stage as coach of Sporting, now with Tomás Hervás as assistant coach. He was the resource to direct the team from Gijón when the dismissal of José Ramón Sandoval was decided in the spring of 2014. There were five days left and at smurf he was entrusted with the task of putting the team in promotion promotion; he got it, although he could not complete a promotion that he finally achieved directly in the following season. He was even able to keep the team in Primera for another year.

Nothing to do with that story today because Sporting now runs the risk of losing its place in professional football. The Gijon team is one of the nine Spanish football clubs that have always played in First or Second; the others are Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Athletic Club, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia CF, Sevilla FC, RCD Español and Real Sociedad. Abelardo returns with the task of avoiding disaster after his experiences at Alavés, Espanyol and again Alavés in the top flight.