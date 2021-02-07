Musical group MDO revealed through a video on his social networks that Abel talamantez got the coronavirus. In this clip, Alexis Grullón and Didier Hernández were very concerned, but at the same time hopeful in the speedy recovery of their partner.

“MDO Family, we share the unfortunate news that Abel talamantez has been diagnosed with the virus COVID-19 in the last days ”, reads the statement released on the group’s official Instagram, last Saturday, February 6.

Faced with this difficult situation, Alexis Grullón Y Didier Hernandez They went to all MDO followers to ask them to pray for the health of their colleague, so that he can defeat the dreaded virus as soon as possible.

MDO statement on the health of Abel Talamantez

“We want everyone to unite in prayers for our brother Abel,” said Grullón. “We hope, with all our hearts, for his speedy recovery and we ask everyone to join us in this difficult time for him,” Hernández added.

After hearing these words, users left encouraging comments to Abel talamantez. “Get well soon. Blessings Abel ”,“ Everything will be fine Abel. Forces ”and“ We are with Abel and with all of you always blessings ”were some of them.

Finally, the members of MDO encouraged their fans to comply with all the biosecurity protocols established for the prevention of coronavirus. “We ask that you please take good care of yourself. Do not forget to always keep your healthy distance and always wear a mask “, they sentenced in the message shared on their official Instagram account.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.