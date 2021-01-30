Abel Ruiz asks for passage. Faced with the probable departure of Paulinho to Sporting CP, the Spanish striker trained in the FC Barcelona quarry has proven to be the perfect alternative for SC Braga’s attack. Carlos Carvalhal has not yet placed all his confidence in Abel as ‘9’ – in fact he prefers heeled to the left wing – but the Spanish is knocking the door down with goals. Although he only started as a starter in 10 games this season, Abel Ruiz already has six goals and three assists in what is being his first season as a Braga property. Some numbers that increase when we talk about the Taça de Portugal, where the Spanish has signed five goals and two assists in four games.

Without going any further, a goal and an assist from Abel Ruiz gave Braga a pass to the semifinals of the Taça de Portugal, where Carlos Carvalhal’s men will face FC Porto in search of their second final of the season. The ‘archbishops’ have already reached the final of the Taça da Liga. Ruiz scored to eliminate Benfica in the semi-finals, but was unable to do anything in the final against Sporting CP. The Almussafes striker has yet to see a goal in the Liga NOS, reducing his scoring average to 0.6 goals per game. After 15 rounds, SC Braga leads the ‘league of mortals’: it is fourth and only has Sporting CP (1st), FC Porto (2nd) and Benfica (3rd) ahead.

Abel Ruiz left Barça for Braga in January 2020. The 21-year-old Spanish forward arrived at ‘Portuguese Rome’ on loan, but at the end of the 2019/20 season the ‘archbishops’ executed the purchase option and gave him acquired property in exchange for nine million euros that made it the second most expensive transfer in club history. Since then, the Valencian forward has played 16 games in which he has scored six goals and provided three assists. The lack of minutes in Portugal led to talk about a possible return to Spain -Sporting de Gijón tested his loan-, but his change of role in the team and how well he has responded this last month to the opportunities of Carlos Carvalhal will do that Abel Ruiz continue to beat in the neighboring country.