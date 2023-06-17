Melissa Klüg and Jesús Barco are on everyone’s lips after the supposed pregnancy of the businesswoman, who would give birth to her sixth baby this 2023. For this reason, the cameras of “América hoy” approached one of her ex-partners, Abel Lobatón, so that comment about it. The former soccer player joked and said that he would like to be invited to the wedding. Likewise, he revealed an infidelity. “I know him when I was little, he plays with my brother at (Sport) Boys. I recongratulate him, ”he said.

Samahara Lobatón’s father sent his best wishes to ‘Blanca de Chucuito’. “That they invite me to put on a suit that I have stored there (…). Happiness must be lived, enjoyed, and if the people you love are happy, they are welcome,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Abel Lobatón: What are you working on after retiring from professional football?

How did Abel Lobatón fall in love with Melissa Klug?

Abel Lobatón spoke for the first time about how he won the heart of Melissa Klug, with whom he had two daughters. In “Send whoever sends” he referred to the issue of the mother of his two little ones. “They introduced her to me. She was not yet of legal age. We were in a disco, ”said the former soccer player.

As is remembered, the popular “Blanca de Chucuito” recounted in “The Value of Truth” years ago that she fell in love with the athlete’s charisma and what attracted her to him was his chivalry.

#Abel #Lobatón #trolls #Melissa #Klug #memories #Jesús #Barco #Ive