Abel Lobaton He was invited to the latest edition of ‘América hoy’ broadcast on Tuesday, September 26. After his arrival, driver Edson Dávila, better known as ‘Giselo’, asked the former soccer player to listen to what Youna wrote in his private chat. “Invite me to the program to tell my truth, you make me look like a bad father when I’m not. You believe a person who lies and has a different version in all the programs. I want to show proof. If I don’t talk to my daughter it’s because she (Samahara Lobatón) has asked everyone to block me so I can’t see her,” said the young man.

After hearing these words, Brunella Horna, Janet Barboza and ‘Giselo’ asked Abel Lobaton respond to Youna, who had controversial comments towards Samahara Lobatón. “The only thing I can say to him, because of the love and respect I have for him, because he is the father of my granddaughter, is that he should act like a dad, work hard, get your papers and come see your daughter (…) I know If you’re watching us, write to me on Instagram to talk and I’ll help you (…) I put myself in his position,” were the words of the ex-athlete.

