The news of a possible marriage between Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres has caused surprise in the world of Peruvian entertainment. Given this important announcement, the program 'América hoy' was encouraged to ask the influencer's father, Abel Lobaton, about the rumor that has captured the attention of the press and the public. In this regard, the former soccer player spoke of the great step that Samahara and Bryan would take. Likewise, Abel hinted at the alleged date on which the marriage would take place.

What did Abel Lobatón say about the alleged marriage between Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres?

Abel Lobaton was approached by the cameras of 'América hoy', whose reporters were encouraged to ask him details of the alleged marriage between his daughter Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres. In this regard, the former soccer player spoke out for the first time: “I was with them the other day on the beach and she did tell me something like that. If it is her decision, I am already, as always supporting her, being behind her.”

Then, he announced the date on which the wedding would take place. “I understand that it is in the middle of the year, they will get married in June or July“, he pointed Lobaton.

Regarding the statements of his father Abel Lobatón, Samahara only managed to laugh. However, the influencer revealed that her family and that of her partner know of the plans they have to take the next step in their relationship.

Did Bryan Torres ask Samahara Lobatón to marry him?

In November 2023, Samahara Lobatón He celebrated his birthday with his family and close friends. Almost at the end of the day, the youngest of the Klug family surprised with a photograph that raised doubts in more than one person. Brian Torresher partner, had given her a bouquet of roses and a ring.

“I love you”, he wrote briefly in the caption of the photograph. It should be noted that to date no date has been confirmed for this event, which will in no way shake up national entertainment.

Samahara Lobatón received a ring from Bryan Torres on her birthday. Photo: Instagram/Samahara Lobatón See also Samahara confirms that she resumed her relationship with Bryan and reveals why he published their breakup on social media

How many years are Bryan Torres and Samahara Lobatón apart?

In 2020, Brian Torres celebrated his birthday number 29, so it is inferred that he is 31 years old to date. For its part, Samahara Lobatón He is 22 years old.

Who is Bryan Torres?

Brian Torres He became known in the world of show business for his romantic relationship with Samahara Lobatón, who is the daughter of Melissa Klug and Abel Lobatón. Professionally, Bryan stands out in the world of music, specifically in the salsa genre, in which she has gained notoriety as a singer with the Barrio Fino orchestra.

It should be noted that Farfán, Melissa Klug's ex-partner and father of two of her children, maintains a close relationship with Torres, as he places him within his social and personal circle.