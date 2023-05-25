Abel Lobaton, Juan ‘Chiquito’ Flores and Marco ‘Chemo’ Ruíz appeared on the program “Send who sends” and they surprised by talking about various topics, among which was how they manage to make a woman fall in love. The turn was the father of Samahara Lobatón, who was encouraged to reveal for the first time how he did it before being with Melissa Klug. “Melissa was introduced to me. She was not yet of legal age. We were in a disco.” what Carlos Vilchez she asked mischievously: “Wasn’t Melissa wearing glasses that day?” Immediately, the former soccer player replied: “It was dark”, while María Pía Copello added: “I would ask her to dance.”

Let’s remember that long ago Melissa Klüg revealed in “The Value of Truth” that she fell in love with Abel Lobatón because of his way of being and because of the chemistry she felt when they exchanged words. With this, it is clear that her first contact was made by Abel Lobatón when he asked her to dance at the disco and, later, after gaining her trust, they began to fall in love with her mutually.

Why did Melissa Klug and Abel Lobatón end their relationship?

As indicated Abel Lobaton a while ago, love with Melissa Klüg it faded little by little. “I did not live here, I came and went, and little by little the flame of love went out. One makes mistakes when she is young and then she started her relationship with Jefferson Farfán and they were happy at the time, “she said.

While the “Blanca de Chucuito” confirmed this version and assured that the end of their romance had nothing to do with infidelity. “There was no cheating or anything like that, she was already separated, but even so she told herself that she was with Abel,” she said.

Melissa Klug was with Abel Lobatón when the attacker belonged to Atlético Paranaense from Brazil. Photo: composition by Jazmin Ceras / La República

How did the romance between Abel Lobatón and Melissa Klug begin?

Melissa Klüg She became pregnant at the age of 14 as a result of her romance with businessman Raúl Marquina, with whom she had her first daughter. Later, she started a romance with the former player Abel Lobatonwhom he met because they were neighbors and one of the ex-sportsman’s brothers was his best friend, according to what he told in the well-remembered program “El Valor de la Verdad”.

According to the popular ‘White from Chucuito’ They used to see each other frequently, in the same way, she said that she was a fan of the Sport Boys team where she stood out lobaton with whom he began to talk after they met on the way to a party and even as a minor he had two daughters with the former soccer player. “I fell in love with him because of his way of being, when we met there was chemistry”, said Klugg at the time.

What do the daughters of Melissa Klug and Abel Lobatón do?

Fruit of the love that united Melissa Klug and Abel Lobatón, was born samahara and Melissa Lobatón Klug who currently work as influencers. The first is the most popular within show business due to her work, her participation in programs such as “Combate” and “El gran show”. Similarly, the young woman is the mother of a little girl named Xianna.

On the other hand, Melissa Lobaton Klug Although he works as an influencer, he is pursuing a degree related to gastronomy, as specified through his social networks.

Melissa Klug with her daughters Samahara Lobatón, Melissa Lobatón and Gianella Marquina. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

Does Abel Lobatón have a good relationship with Melissa Klug?

Apparently, Melissa Klüg and his ex-partner Abel Lobaton They maintain a good relationship since the former soccer player praised and congratulated the popular “Blanca de Chucuito” after announcing his commitment to Jesús Barco. Along these lines, the former athlete sent his best wishes to the couple.

“I will always wish Melissa the best, she is a great mother and woman. She deserves to be happy with the person she chose.” express lobaton for the newspaper El Popular.

Abel Lobatón spoke after the upcoming wedding of Melissa Klug. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Why did Abel Lobatón come out to defend his daughter Samahara?

In August 2022 the influencer Samahara Lobaton She was harshly criticized for throwing a party of 40,000 soles for her little Xianna, this in response to another content creator who exposed that Melissa Klug’s daughter wore ‘bamba’ shoes. Faced with this situation, her father Abel Lobatón came out in defense of the young woman in the program “En boca de todos”.

“There is one thing that is clear, if you work, get up early, get rid of the dirt to give the best to your daughter, to your family, like you, like me, like everyone else, then you get your chest out. There are ways to say it, yes, there are ways to understand it too, each one understands in their own way, at their discretion, they respect each other and that’s it, nothing happens,” he said.

