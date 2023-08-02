Abel Lobaton he was live with Ethel Pozo in the magazine ‘América hoy’. In addition to talking about the discussion between his daughter Samahara and his ex-partner Youna, Abel participated in a dynamic in which he had to say the first word that came to mind when he saw the photograph of some celebrity figure. . This is how he gave his opinion about Melissa Klug, Samahara Lobatón, Mario Hart, among others. However, he caused surprise when they placed the photograph of Jefferson Farfán on him and commented that the footballer is not the true ’10 de la Calle’.

“The true ’10 Calle’ is Alberto ‘Kukín’ Flores (…). Of the living, for me the ’10’ is (Teófilo) Cubillas (…). Yes, Jefferson would be the third, for so to say”said Abel Lobatón.

Abel Lobatón also spoke about the controversial audios that were broadcast on the “Magaly TV: the firm” program in which his daughter Samahara Lobatón’s ex-partner, Youna, is heard treating the influencer badly.

“I’ll take a plane and talk to him personally. The phone supports everything. I’m going there, I’m going to New York, because if I call him, he can hang up the phone; but if I go, he has me face to face. We are going to talk man to man, “he explained on the ‘America Today’ program.

