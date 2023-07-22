Abel Lobaton He was invited to “América Hoy” to talk about the alleged relationship that his daughter Samahara Lobatón would have with Jefferson Farfán’s friend, Bryan Torres. However, the ex-soccer player ended up referring to the name he gave his heiress after the magazine hosts told the ex-sportsman that his “conceited” was annoyed by his apparent mispronunciation every time he stepped on the set of the program. Given this, the father of the popular ‘Sami’ decided to speak out.

What did Abel Lobatón say about the name of his daughter Samahara?

On the last Wednesday, July 19, Abel Lobaton He clarified, in conversation with the drivers of ‘América hoy’, a detail about the name of his daughter Samahara Lobatón.

“Her real name is Samahara (with ‘J’), that’s what I call her. She doesn’t like being called Samahara (with ‘J’),” said lobaton a first moment. After that, the presenters told the former soccer player that the influencer confronted them for not calling her appropriately.

“I always tell him that, I put it on him. If he doesn’t like it or gets upset, change it”he pointed lobaton firmly. On the other hand, the former athlete explained the origin of the name of the daughter he had with Melissa Klug. “The thing is, when I was playing for Arabia, I saw a nice store that said ‘Samahara’, I asked how it was called and I liked it,” he said.

What did Melissa Klug say about Abel Lobatón’s statements regarding the name of Samahara?

Melissa Klug was on the set of the program ‘América hoy’, this Thursday, July 20, and the drivers did not hesitate to ask her about the pronunciation of her daughter’s name Samahara Lobatón after Abel Lobatón’s statements.

“Can you tell Abel not to be a huachafo? It’s Samahara (without ‘J’) (…). Leave him in his world,” were the words of the popular ‘White from Chucuito’who is expecting a child with the soccer player jesus boat.

Does Melissa Klug move on to the new outgoing Samahara Lobatón?

No. Melissa Klug doesn’t go to the salsa singer known as Jefferson Farfán’s ‘Chupe’. The businesswoman explained her reasons to “America Today”. “The only thing I know about him (Bryan Torres) is that he talked about Olenka, about a woman. Now, imagine, talking about a woman…”, she said while making a face.

“You already draw your own conclusions about who he is. I don’t have good references about him and everyone knows where he knows him from (he made reference to his friendship with Jefferson Farfán). He is not from my circle,” he said.

