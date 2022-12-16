After the departure of Nicolás Ibáñez from Atlético de San Luis, the Uruguayan Abel Hernández became the ‘9’ reference for the San Luis team, showing that he is a soccer player whose physical conditions allow him to move across the entire width of the offensive zone and even play out of position as a winger. In addition, the last semester he had an important goalscoring record, scoring seven goals within a club that can’t even enter the playoffs.
Atletico San Luis v Pachuca – Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Leopoldo Smith/GettyImages
Now Hernández has decided to step aside from the team from San Luis Potosí and look for new airs, for which he rejected the renewal offer. That being the case, at the time everything indicated that the striker would continue his career within the Xolos de Tijuana, however, around the time he changed his mind. Subsequently, everything indicated that Hernández could reinforce the Mazatlán team and as with the border team, everything seemed signed until the ‘9’ opted to reject the project.
Hernández hoped that as a free agent, he would be able to join a much more solid project and Liga MX team, however, only the clubs that play at the bottom of the table sought him out. Thus, the player would have made the decision to leave Mexican soccer due to the lack of significant opportunities and continue his career in Uruguay, where together with his agent they would be knocking on the door of Peñarol, one of the giants of that nation and who they seduce Abel much more than the half board of the MX.
