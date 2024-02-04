Abel Garay, well-known singer, surprised all his followers on January 31 by confirming his departure from Group 5. The performer used his official Instagram account to share a statement in which he was very grateful for the lessons learned and good times he experienced together with the other members. It is important to emphasize that Garay spent two years in the well-known popular group.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Yaipén announces that Group 5 is already a member of the Latin Grammy: “Many dreams to fulfill”

What did Abel Garay say about his departure from Group 5?

Abel Garay shared a heartfelt statement in which he recalled the best moments he spent in Group 5 and thanked all his followers and orchestra colleagues for the support provided:“I use this medium to thank the Group 5 family for allowing me to be part of their front line for just over two years,” wrote the singer.

At the same time, he did not want to reveal the reasons behind his separation from the well-known northern band; However, apparently, the decision occurred in a friendly context, due to the emotional words that he declared to the musical group led by Christian Yaipén.

“A special thank you to my colleagues on stage, staff, lights and sound. It has been a true pleasure to learn from you, enjoy your talent and your friendship”assured the interpreter.

Finally, he assured himself that “he had given everything in every concert” and that he knows that he will have the support of the public wherever his career takes him.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Peru have its own Grammys?: Capemúsica Awards will award the best singers

“I leave with the enormous satisfaction of having given everything at each concert; and grateful to you for your unconditional support during this time. I know that wherever I go you will be there to continue dreaming with me and to make me feel your love. Thank you very much” , Garay wrote very excitedly.

Is Grupo 5 a member of the Latin Grammys?

In January 2024, the group led by Christian Yaipén turned 51 years old. In that sense, he announced, in style, that he is already an official member of the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, in charge of theLatin Grammy.

Christian Yaipén was in charge of making the exciting announcement on Instagram. Photo: Christian Yaipén/Instagram

“January, we chose you on vacation and you have only brought us many surprises full of work. One day after turning 51, Group 5 was finally able to visit the Latin Grammy offices and become a member. We returned recharged and with many dreams to fulfill “wrote the lead vocalist.



#Abel #Garay #goodbye #Group #meaningful #message #quotIt #pleasure #learning #youquot