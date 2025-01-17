Abel Caballero against Ryanair: Vigo opens a sanctioning file against the airline for breach of contract

The Vigo City Council has opened a file for “imposition of penalties” on the airline Ryanair, with which it has signed a contract to promote tourism in the city through the air connection with London, for “serious” breaches of the agreement, both in terms of the number of flights and the advertising actions committed.

In statements sent to the media, the mayor, Abel Caballero, referred to Ryanair’s recent announcement to cut more flights, including in Vigo (a connection to Barcelona) and pointed out that, although the company is “free to make the flights you consider and from where you consider”, there is an agreement for Vigo-London that Ryanair “is failing to comply with”.

Thus, it has indicated that the company failed to comply with the number of agreed flights and the terms of the tourism promotion that it was “obliged” to carry out; Due to these “deficiencies” and “non-compliance”, the City Council has opened a file “to analyze the situation in which” this contract is found.

“The route to London is linked to a promotion contract with the City Council that the Ryanair company has breached with serious misconduct. This means that a file has already been initiated to impose penalties for serious non-compliance,” confirmed the councilor, who clarified that, in reality, there are two files, one for the reduction of flights and another for promotional actions.

As he explained, “in a very few days” the procedures will be resolved “and the technicians will decide what to do with Ryanair’s non-compliance on the flight from Vigo to London.”