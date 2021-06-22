By Marlla Sabino

The Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distribution Companies (Abegás) stated, in a note, that the text of the Provisional Measure (MP) for the privatization of Eletrobras, approved by Congress, will be a lever for the development of the gas market and will stimulate the growth of the infrastructure. The Chamber concluded the vote on the matter on Monday night (21). The MP has now gone to presidential sanction.

“Once sanctioned, the MP will contribute to the country producing more and more natural gas, allocating pre-salt gas to Brazilians, which makes this measure a lever to develop the natural gas market and stimulate the growth of infrastructure”, says the association.

The text approved by Congress foresees that the government should contract 8,000 gigawatts (GW) of thermal plants powered by natural gas, even in places where there are no reserves and gas pipelines. The measure, defended by Abegás, is contested by other associations in the electricity sector and industry.

For Abegás, the contracting of thermoelectric plants represents a fundamental step towards accelerating the integration of the electric energy and natural gas sectors, and will bring economic, social and environmental benefits.

“The MP will also allow more predictability and energy security to all consumers, facilitating new productive investments, especially in locations where the new infrastructure will be built”. The association claims that the MP will contribute to income generation, with distribution of royalties and participation fund, boosting the economy and generating jobs in the economic recovery after the covid-19 pandemic.

