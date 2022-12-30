The chief executive of Abegás (Brazilian Association of Piped Gas Distribution Companies), Augusto Salomon, praised this Friday (30.Dec.2022) the choice of president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), by senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) to nominate the presidency of Petrobras.

“Abegás is available to contribute with its management so that Petrobras can be an active agent for the evolution of a gas market with more gas for all Brazilians”, wrote the leader of the association in a note. The name indicated by Lula still needs to be approved by the board of the state-owned company.

Salomon stated that the senator is a “excellent choice for the presidency of Petrobras”. He said that Prates is a “prepared name” for having “a leading role in all discussions involving the Brazilian energy sector” during his tenure in the Senate.

The leader of Abegás also highlighted the appointment of Jean Paul Prates to the presidency of the Parliamentary Front for Natural Resources and Energy in 2021. He stated that the senator “knows the oil and natural gas sector well”.

The announcement of Prates’ nomination was made by the congressman himself this Friday in front of the Meliá hotel, in Brasília, where Lula is staying. Minutes after the declaration, the petista announced in his profile on twitter senator’s nomination.

Prates has always been Lula’s favorite to occupy the presidency of Petrobras. During the presidential campaign, the senator even met with market agents to try to break resistance to his name in a possible nomination for the post in the event of the PT’s victory.

In a note, the senator called the appointment of “honor” and mentioned that he will have the “responsibility to lead a company that is the heritage of all Brazilians”. Read the full article.

Who is Jean Paul Prates

Jean Paul Prates is 54 years old. He studied law at UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro) and economics at PUC-RJ. This year, he was a member of the Carlos Eduardo (PDT-RN) as 1st alternate, but did not win the election.

Prates has 2 master’s degrees: one in Energy Planning and Environmental Management at the University of pennsylvania, in the United States; and another in France, in Oil, Gas and Engine Economics, by the French Petroleum Institute.

The potiguar senator was a member of the legal advisory services of Petrobras Internacional (Braspetro), in the late 1980s, and in 1991 he founded a consultancy specializing in oil. In 1997, he participated in the drafting of the Petroleum Law and drafted the oil royalty decree.

In 2001, Jean Paul Prates started energy planning for Rio Grande do Norte. In 2003, its development proposal for the energy sector, with renewable sources and the revitalization of the oil sector, was adopted by the then governor Wilma de Faria. Prates took over as Secretary of State for Energy in Rio Grande do Norte.

In Congress, Prates played an important role in at least 2 infrastructure projects. One of them was the PL 576/2021, of his authorship, which creates the regulatory framework for offshore wind energy. The other was in the preparation of the new railroad framework, which at first was a bill and later became a provisional measure. In both, Prates was the rapporteur. The text created the railway authorization mechanism in the country, when the private sector can build railways without the need for an auction.