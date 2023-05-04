In the following lines, Fahd spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about the scenes of his recent work and the controversy that arose on the communication sites regarding the topics of these series, as well as his opinion on the Syrian and Lebanese drama in an interview in which he revealed many things.

Abed Fahd began his speech by pointing out that his presentation of two works last Ramadan was very difficult, in terms of exerting effort and time to prepare the details of each character he presented in the two works, namely the character “Imran” in the series “Fire with Fire” based on the novel “The Merchant of Venice”. Shakespeare, by writer Rami Koussa and director Mohamed Abdel Aziz, in addition to the second character in the series “Safar Berlak”, who is the character “Jamal Pasha”, in which he appeared in a different and distinguished performance that was praised by an audience on social media.

Taboos and racism

When asked about the controversy that arose about the bold topic of his series “Fire with Fire,” Fahd said: “Fire with Fire” represents a new dramatic experience in dealing with it and breaks some taboos that are forbidden to approach for the makers and authors of dramatic artworks, which are difficult to put on television screens easily, as happened in the series Fire with fire, in terms of dealing with racism in the Lebanese and Syrian streets and other issues raised by the series and sparked controversy.

With regard to the intention of the series’ makers to present topics aimed at provoking controversy with the viewer, he said: Provoking controversy is its main goal, exposing the truth, pointing fingers of accusation, and managing the dialogue in a professional and democratic manner, as this is one of the goals of the dramatic artwork.

Backstage difficulties

And about the difficulties he faced behind the scenes of filming the series “Fire by Fire” and “Safar Balak”, he said: The difficulties always in any artwork lie in the fact that the effort of the series itself is arduous, especially when the actor appears to present the best acting performance, but this fatigue is diminished when achieved. Success to work of course.

In the context, the Syrian actor explained that he was keen to embody the character of the usurer “Imran” in the series “Fire by Fire” in a completely new way from what viewers used to see regarding this type of role in previous dramas, as he made up, as he put it, various details for it from In terms of form, spirit, content, as well as the way she speaks some vocabulary, to appear completely different to the viewer.

Offered roles

Regarding his keenness on diversity in presenting different roles with his regular works, he said: I always make sure that my artistic choices are new in their ideas and the way they are dealt with is also artistic. The usurer “Imran” and at the same time I presented a completely serious character “Jamal Pasha” in the series “Safar Berlak”.

Detailed series of heroes

Abed responded to the presentation of detailed series by some authors, as is the case with many stars, and he said: “When the artwork and the personality embodied by the hero, whether it is Abed Fahd or other stars, are really suitable for him to perform, then this achieves great credibility for the viewer when he sees the series, but when The topic is detailed on the hero only, regardless of whether it suits him technically or not ?, This may not guarantee his success and the degree of sincerity of the audience.

Syrian and Lebanese drama

Fahd touched on talking about the Syrian and Lebanese dramas that were presented in the last period, and he replied: “There is always a rise in certain periods of time and another a decline. There is a time when we win and another we lose the bet. Thus, art is an adventure, otherwise it would have been a quagmire for insects.”

He continued, saying: “What the Syrian and Lebanese drama presents contains a lot of repetition that should be avoided, especially if the author wants to jump with his thoughts into unfamiliar areas of creativity and decides to mobilize the energies of the actors with an amazing story and a completely new proposal. We may be surprised by an embarrassing performance crisis.”

He added, “There is a deadly boredom in some series after the first five episodes in the Syrian and Lebanese drama series, as well as in the Egyptian drama, the authors, after the first episodes, the scriptwriter begins to go bankrupt, and searches his old papers and ideas or quotes from other works as he sees fit.”