Colombia will organize for the fifth time the South American Sub-20 soccer. Whenever a box for the World Cup in the category at home was at stake, the team responded, even the last two times they won the title, in 1987 and 2005.

Now the team that runs Hector Cardenas assumes the responsibility of maintaining that trend, although this time the outlook is a bit more complicated than in previous editions.

DT Vallecaucano trusts the work he has been doing since November 2021, first as manager and then, as DT on property, replacing Arturo Reyes.

“It is a job that takes around 14 calls and 13 months. What we are doing in this final stage is perfecting what is part of our identity, our idea of ​​the game, the proposal that we must have match by match; this time has allowed us to improve, to also adapt some players who had not had the opportunity to be in Bogotá recently”, said Cárdenas.

Héctor Cárdenas, coach in charge of the Colombian National Team.

Colombia, in a very tough group in the Sub-20

Colombia was left in group A, with very tough rivals: Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Peru. The Guarani will be their first rivals on Thursday at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (7:30 pm).

All of Colombia’s games in the first phase will be at Pascual. The others will be against Peru (January 21, 6:30 pm), Brazil (January 25, 7:30 pm) and Argentina (January 27, 7:30 pm). The first three of the group qualify. In B there will be Ecuador (champion of the most recent edition of the tournament, in 2019, for which it was seeded), Uruguay, Venezuela, Chile and Bolivia.

The final hexagonal will be played in Bogotá, in El Campín and in Techo, starting on January 31. The last date of the contest will be February 12.

The El Campín stadium will host the final hexagonal of the South American sub-20.

Apart from the title, which Colombia also won in 2013, in Argentina, four spots are at stake for the U-20 World Cup, which will be played in Indonesia between May 20 and June 11.

And three boxes will also be delivered for the soccer tournament of the 2023 Pan American Games, in Santiago. Chile already has a place as organizer of the contest.

