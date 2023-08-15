The imputation of donald trump this Monday for having attempted to tamper with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia is the latest in a series of legal troubles to befall the former Republican president.

Next, we explain the main legal cases pending Trumpwho is emerging, according to the polls, as the great favorite to be the presidential candidate of the Republican Party for 2024.

The former president himself has stated that he will maintain his candidacy to return to the White House even if he is convicted and sentenced in any of the criminal investigations carried out against him. A right that, it should be clarified, is guaranteed by the US Constitution.

Case 1: 2020 Elections in Georgia

This is the most recent, which was released this Monday. The Georgia court indicted Trump and 18 other people on August 14 for having allegedly tried to alter the result of the 2020 elections. in this key state in the south of the country.

The prosecutor in charge of the case resorted to a law in force in this state on organized crime that is usually used against gangs and that provides for penalties of five to 20 years in prison.

Protesters outside the courthouse where Trump was arraigned a few weeks ago.

Despite the defeat at the polls in Georgia in 2020, “Trump and the other defendants refused to acknowledge that he lost and knowingly and knowingly participated in a conspiracy to illegally shift the election result in his favor,” according to the indictment.

The Republican tycoon faces a total of 13 counts of attempted voter fraud in this state in which Joe Biden won by a narrow margin.

At a press conference in Atlanta, the capital of this state in the southeast of the country, the prosecutor announced that she was giving the former president and the other defendants until August 25 “to voluntarily surrender” to the Georgia justice system.

Case 2: Presidential 2020 and Capitol

the special prosecutor jack smith He accuses him of undermining the foundations of American democracy by trying to alter the vote count in the presidential elections.

Trump is accused of “conspiracy” against the US State to obstruct an official procedure, that is, the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021 to certify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

“Despite having lost, the defendant was determined to remain in power,” sustains the accusation.

At the beginning of the month, however, Trump appeared in court to plead not guilty to all four counts charged in this case: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

On January 6, 2021, Trump delivered a speech in front of his supporters gathered near the White House, urging them to “fight like demons” against the results of the presidential election.

Thousands of supporters wreaked havoc and attacked the Capitol in Washington, the temple of American democracy.

Jack Smith, United States special counsel.

Case 3: White House Files



As he left the White House, Trump took boxes full of documents with him, despite a 1978 law requiring all US presidents to send all their emails, letters and other working documents to the National Archives.

In January 2022 Trump returned 15 boxes. But federal police estimated that the former president likely had more at his Mar-a-Lago residence..

Subsequently, FBI agents carried out a search, following a court order, for “withholding classified documents” and “obstructing a federal investigation”, and confiscated about thirty more boxes.

An intense legal battle was then opened to determine the nature of the seized documents (classified? personal? declassified?), which slowed down the procedure.

Accused of endangering the security of the United States, Donald Trump was charged at the federal level in early June, something unprecedented for a former US president.

He appeared before a federal court in Miami, where he pleaded not guilty to the 37 charges against him.

The documents found in the search at Mar-a-Lago.

In late July, he was indicted on further charges.. He denies them all.

The case is being investigated by the same prosecutor who framed him in the investigation into the assault on the Capitol: Jack Smith.

The judge Aileen Cannonof Colombian origin, established that the trial of the former president of the United States for this case begin on May 20 of next year, that is, when there will be just over six months left for the presidential elections in this country.

Case 4: Stormy Daniels



Trump was indicted for “orchestrating” payments to silence three people whose revelations could have hurt him in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, which he ultimately won.

Specifically accused of paying $130,000 to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged extramarital affair dating back to 2006.

These payments are not illegal but the problem is that Trump he wrote them down as “legal fees” in the accounts of his company, the Trump Organization. As a result, he faces 34 charges for “falsification of accounting documents.”

The former president, who appeared before the New York court on April 4, pleaded not guilty. The trial is pending.

In her book, Stormy Daniels describes her alleged affair with Donald Trump before he was elected president.

Bonus: Convictions in New York



In January, the Trump Organization was sentenced in New York to pay a fine of up to 1.6 million dollars for tax and financial fraud. It is a criminal case but another civil one awaits him in a few months.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, has filed a lawsuit against Trump, his children and the Trump Organization.

James accuses them of having “deliberately” manipulated the value of the group’s assets – which include golf clubs, luxury hotels and other properties – to obtain more advantageous loans from banks or reduce taxes.

It claims $250 million in damages on behalf of the state, as well as that the former president and his relatives be prohibited from running companies.

Donald Trump was also sentenced in May by a New York civil court to pay $5 million in damages to former journalist E. Jean Carrollupon being found guilty of sexual assault in 1996.

