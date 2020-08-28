The end of the week presented the Japanese, and at the same time the whole world, a somewhat unexpected and unpleasant surprise: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has been heading the government since the end of 2012, announced his resignation due to serious health problems … Much of what the prime minister conceived, he failed or did not manage to bring to the end. Nevertheless, in the eyes of many Japanese, he will forever remain one of the most influential politicians in the country, who knew how to speak on equal terms with not the simplest interlocutors on the world stage.

Deja vu

Serious suspicions about the Japanese prime minister’s health emerged in mid-August following news of Shinzo Abe’s visit to Keio University Hospital. … His second visit to the doctor on August 24, which lasted a full eight hours and, ironically, fell on the day when Shinzo Abe broke the record for the longest tenure in the prime minister’s post, exacerbated concerns about the poor state of the head of government. Many journalists drew attention to the fact that since mid-June, the Prime Minister has not given a single press conference on the authorities’ fight against the coronavirus and began to increasingly notice that sometimes the politician can hardly keep his feet.

Nevertheless, at the beginning of this week, the prime minister’s associates unanimously assured that it was too early to see off Shinzo Abe , he is in excellent shape, although he is mentally tired, and will perfectly cope with his duties until the end of his term in September 2021.

But already on August 28, it became clear that the health problems of the prime minister, who turns 66 in September, are much more serious than his party members in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) tried to present.

Photo: Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency

– I apologize from the bottom of my heart for the fact that, despite all the support of the Japanese people, I am leaving my post with one full year remaining until the end of my term, and in the midst of various political measures and the coronavirus, ” Shinzo Abe turned to fellow citizens. informing about his decision to leave the chair of the leader of the ruling party and head of government.

And he explained that he was forced to leave the government of the country in order to devote all his strength and time to serious treatment, the exacerbation of ulcerative colitis. The same health problems have already led to Abe’s voluntary resignation in his first term as prime minister, which began in September 2006 and ended exactly one year ahead of schedule.

What will be remembered

One of the main calling cards of Shinzo Abe’s long-term reign was his economic policy, called Abenomika. … Its goal is to revive the deflationary Japanese economy, which has stagnated for two decades in a row, and, according to most analysts, was initially successful, although it could not change Japan’s long-term development trajectory.

The prime minister’s efforts to restore the former greatness of the Land of the Rising Sun were also extremely noticeable, primarily by strengthening the role of the military. In 2014, his government allowed Japanese troops to fight overseas for the first time since World War II. … A year later, Tokyo passed a law that lifted the ban on exercising the right to collective self-defense or to defend a friendly country under attack. But Abe was unable to change Article 9 of the postwar Japanese constitution so that the country could finally afford to have a full-fledged army. Not least because of the pacifist sentiments in society and political circles.

On the international stage, Shinzo Abe was the most influential Japanese prime minister in decades. … As Hiroshige Seko, the LDP secretary general in the House of Advisers, noted in an interview with Izvestia, “Abe is the only Japanese politician on the world stage who can speak frankly with Trump.”

Photo: Global Look Press / White House

At the same time, Shinzo Abe did not forget about relations with other countries, although the building of bridges proceeded with varying success.

– In foreign policy, he was very busy with relations with China, trying to improve them, but two factors made it difficult : the behavior of China itself and the inability of the ruling LDP to soften its nationalist agenda, ”Lars Vargo, head of the Japan Center at the Swedish Institute for Security and Development Policy, told Izvestia.

The Japanese prime minister also put a lot of energy into improving ties with Russia and personally with Vladimir Putin. although, for obvious reasons, the trusting relationship between the leaders did not move one iota of the solution to the main problem of the bilateral dialogue – the territorial issue.

– Internationally, he was a very adept leader in dealing with difficult and influential counterparts such as Trump, Xi and Putin. … And the Japanese public, seeing how Abe copes with the fickle US president, autocrat Xi Jinping or the South Korean president, whom many in Japan consider too ideologized, will certainly consider the actions of their prime minister the best example of how one should behave in the given circumstances, “Izvestia “Expert of the International Christian University in Tokyo Stephen Nagi.

Successor shortlist

When leaving, Shinzo Abe did not comment on who, in his opinion, should replace. Meanwhile, after Abe, there was no shortage of people willing to take the helm of the ruling party. …

Many media outlets call the current secretary general of the country’s government Yoshihide Sugu as one of the successors. , one of Abe’s longest standing and loyal allies, whose influence, however, was somewhat weakened by the scandalous resignation of two ministers close to him last fall.

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida himself expressed his desire to become the new chairman of the government , and he was allegedly viewed by Abe as his preferred successor, despite Kishida’s cautious attitude toward revising the pacifist Article 9 of the Constitution. However, based on polls, the modest and peaceful Kishida could never boast of being particularly popular among ordinary voters.

Photo: Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency

And here former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, ranked among the “hawks”, on the contrary, regularly topped the ranking of politicians whom citizens would like to see as the next prime minister … But on the other hand he never enjoyed wide support among members of the same party.

The current head of the Japanese Defense Ministry, Taro Kono, is also on the list of possible successors. who in the past also held the portfolios of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Administrative Reform, whose views generally coincided with the line of the outgoing prime minister.