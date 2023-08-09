Magazinfotografie is background music for the eyes – one in, the other out. No sooner have you turned the page than you have already forgotten the pictures. And yet, there are times when a photograph will stop you, your gaze lingers on it for more than a few seconds, and sometimes, without even realizing it, you carry the image with you for the rest of your life. Abe Frajndlich took some of these pictures.

As a commissioned photographer, it wasn’t always up to him to determine who or what he deals with. But with a soft spot for bright primary colors and a wit that is sometimes intellectually enigmatic, sometimes downright sly in his pictures, he managed within a short space of time to pack a recognizable moment into his photographs at the end of the 1980s, which can be dubbed the term Visual language alone does not get the job done – but it gave art directors and picture editors, not least those of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Magazin”, the certainty that their expectations would be met.



“Surprise me,” they seem to have formulated the orders for Frajndlich. What was surprising, however, was that he often used the obvious, of all things, and often uninhibitedly exhausted it with striking force. Then actor Jack Lemmon holds two lemons in front of his eyes for a portrait. He covers the face of the artist John Baldessari with a red disc. The painter Roy Lichtenstein hides in front of a yellow background behind a broad brush smeared with red. And of Cindy Sherman, who has transformed herself a thousand times for her own work in the endless mask play, he shows the face without make-up with closed eyes – as a kind of blank canvas. Frajndlich calls the recording “tabula rasa”.



With more than 150 prints, the Fotografie Forum in Frankfurt has now set up a retrospective of Abe Frajndlich, which uses children’s pictures to go back to Frajndlich’s school days in Frankfurt, where he was born in 1946 in a camp for displaced persons. The career with stations in Israel, France and Brazil before he settled in the United States can only be gathered from the brief CV, but with black and white nudes and street photographs from Paris, New York and Boston she marks the beginning of her photographic career extensively in the 1970s.







Moments of surreal impression

At the time, Frajndlich was particularly interested in moments of surreal appeal. There, for example, where the plaster is peeling off a facade, the outlines of a human appear. A half-naked man has set himself up between suitcases in Central Park like in a small castle. Or a child does somersaults on the beach at Coney Island, throwing the shadow of a demon onto the sand. As a final consequence and programmatically, a picture from the bedroom of the gallery owner Leo Castelli hangs between all of this – above the bed a word picture by Ed Ruscha on the wall: “Dream”.

However, the exhibition develops its very own charm where it shows how much Frajndlich is concerned with the nature of human beings when meeting fellow artists via the iconic depiction and how he portrays them again and again over the years, sometimes quietly, sometimes experimental, but always surprising. And when it comes to performances, with Rosebud Conway and Minami Azu, for example, in very close cooperation, as if you were working on a joint work.

Abe Frajndlich. chameleon Photography Forum Frankfurt; until September 17th. The accompanying volume “Abe Frajndlich – Seventyfive at Seventyfive” was published by Hirmer Verlag and costs 34.90 euros.