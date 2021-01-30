Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Abdel Rahman Mohamed, a member of the Board of Directors of Al-Nasr Football Company, who is the supervisor of the first team, described the exit of the Uzbek international Dostunbek Khamdamov from the list of the first team for “the general”, in exchange for the registration of the Algerian international, Mahdi Obeid, a natural thing, because the main goal of the contract with Khamdamov is «investment »In the player, in addition to the possibility of benefiting from him in the future, as an Asian player in the next season, if the team obtains one of the seats eligible to participate in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

And the “General” officially announced the contract with the Algerian midfielder, Mehdi Obeid, coming from Nantes, France, after signing a contract for a season and a half of a season, to be registered instead of Dostonbek Khamdamov, who in turn recently moved to the current “General” in the current “Mercato Winter.” French media indicated that the value of the Algerian deal, Mehdi Obeid, reached about 1.5 million euros.

Midfielder Mehdi Obeid joined his former club Nantes, coming from Dijon in July 2019, and his contract with the latter was extended until 2022, before moving to Al-Nasr as a substitute for Khamdamov, who was contracted to succeed the Dutch Kwas loaned to the island.

Khamdamov, 24, played about 200 minutes with “Al-Ameed” in three matches, since his first appearance against Shabab Al-Ahly 0-1 in the “13th round” of the league, and facing Fujairah 1-0, in the second leg of the Arab Gulf Cup quarter-finals, in addition to Al-Jazira’s last match 0-3 in “Round 14”.

Abdul Rahman Muhammad Musharraf Al-Nasr stressed that there was no confusion about the transfer of players in the «General», and added, commenting on the rapid exit of Khamdamov from the list of the first team, saying: «The contract with the player came for the purpose of investment in the first place, being a free player, and the agreement was completed. With him in a short time, not exceeding 48 hours, in addition to that the price seemed acceptable and not a substitute for an Quas.

He pointed out that the opportunity is available to benefit from the player in the future as an Asian player, if he qualifies for the continental participation, and continued: “We are currently working on loaning the player, in order to better equip him and take advantage of his potential and capabilities later.”

The opportunity appears available for the «General» to join a new player, during the remaining hours of the closing of the winter registration door, which will be closed at 5 pm next Monday, and media reports linked Al-Nasr to a contract with the Brazilian Bernard, the wing of the Everton club, on loan.