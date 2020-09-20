Russian MMA fighter Abdul-Aziz Abdulvahabov became lightweight champion of the Absolute Championship Akhmat, reports TASS…

In a duel at the ACA 111 tournament, the fighter defeated compatriot Alexander Sarnavsky.

Until now, the ACA lightweight title has been vacant.

After the fight, Sarnavsky’s team reported that the fighter broke his arm during the fight against Abdulvahabov. The athlete was forced to go to the hospital for medical help.

Currently, Abdulvahabov has 18 victories and two defeats.

Earlier it was reported that Russian UFC fighter Alexey Oleinik underwent several surgeries on his arm. At the same time, the athlete plans to hold his next fight at the beginning of winter.