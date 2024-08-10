The initiatives launched by the Ministry of Community Development to empower youth and help them advance their future contribute to paving the way for their success.

Young clothing designer Abdulrahman Al Ali is one of the beneficiaries of the support provided by the Ministry for their national projects. He decided to fulfill the dream he had for a long time, and launch it into the world of business, after his heart was filled with passion for designing clothes. He launched a number of distinctive designs for “Kandoras” and “Sedriyats”, seeking through them to show the modern spirit of the Emirati character while preserving the broad lines that form his identity and heritage.

His work to achieve his dream was accompanied by an initiative launched by the Ministry of Community Development at the Global Village, to support the people of the country, especially the youth, by giving them the opportunity to showcase their abilities and talents in promoting and marketing their diverse national products that meet everyone’s taste. He participated in the initiative called “Pavilion 971.. From the Community” and also participates in exhibitions that are organized to support the youth in a way that achieves financial stability for them and helps them diversify their sources of income.

Abdulrahman Al Ali presented his national project, “Rabdan Men’s Tailoring”, in the “971.. From the Community” pavilion at the Global Village, through which he attempted to present a new vision in men’s fashion design, aiming to preserve the legacy of the ancestors and spread the culture of the Emirati official uniform.

Al Ali, who studied electrical engineering, pointed out that his passion for clothing design made him start realizing his dream about three years ago, so that his talent would be a major part of launching him into the world of entrepreneurship, through designs through which he seeks to satisfy all tastes.

He pointed out that he has a team of men’s tailoring specialists who accurately reflect his designs, and he works to promote them through his account on the social media platform “Instagram”.

He added that the Ministry provided support to him and his colleagues participating in the pavilion through continuous guidance on the most important features of promoting and marketing the project, which enhanced visitors’ interest in products that meet their tastes.

Al Ali considered his participation in the “971.. From the Community” pavilion at Global Village a unique experience through which he was able to develop his ideas and persevere to achieve the success he hopes for. He also learned how to communicate effectively with the public.

He stressed that the spirit of competition and challenge added a lot to him in order to strive to develop his designs to become more diverse, in addition to his knowledge of how to manage time and resources well.

Abdulrahman urged young people to diversify their sources of income to support their economic stability, and to have a national brand that adds to entrepreneurship and enhances their role in the growth of the country’s economy.

Pavilion 971 is an interactive point to display and support ambitious national projects that reflect the national identity, in commitment to empowering national entrepreneurs in the UAE community by presenting unique, innovative and unconventional ideas.