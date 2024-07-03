Abdulrahman Ali Al Ali, a seventh-grade student at Zayed Educational Complex – Qatah in Sharjah, is an inspiring model of willpower. He deserved to be among the elite UAE champions in the People of Determination category during the qualifiers for the eighth round of the “Arab Reading Challenge” at the state level, where he came in third place.

Abdulrahman suffered from severe visual impairment, but he lived his childhood like his peers and practiced his favorite hobbies such as reading and football, and he spent some of his free time playing electronic games.

Despite his poor eyesight, Abdulrahman was able to read 40 books during his participation in the eighth round of the Arab Reading Challenge.

Abdulrahman Al Ali says that he was not spared from bullying by some of his schoolmates, and the biggest challenge he faced was his inability to run fast, due to his visual problem.

Abdulrahman seeks to achieve his future goals, and his greatest wish in life is to become an astronaut.