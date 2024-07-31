Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Abdul Malik bin Kayed Al Qasimi, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, praised the efforts of the people of the Emirates to preserve the popular heritage and their keenness to transmit it between generations and their pride in the journey of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God bless his soul” and his founding brothers, “may God have mercy on them,” by establishing special heritage wings in their homes that represent miniature personal museums.

This came during his reception at his council in Saih Al Zahra in Ras Al Khaimah yesterday, of Abdullah Rashid Al Kaabi, one of the pioneers of heritage collection in the city of Al Ain, who expressed his great appreciation for His Excellency’s keenness and interest in folk heritage collectors and encouraging the sons of the nation, and guiding them towards the correct ways to preserve the folk heritage, the legacy of fathers and grandfathers.

Al Kaabi said that he started collecting everything related to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, from books, pictures, paintings, book volumes, encyclopedias and newspapers, and this turned into a permanent passion. One of the most important sections of his house is a library about Sheikh Zayed, which includes hundreds of books that talk about him, may God bless his soul, and what was written about him by foreign writers and journalists, and poetry collections that summarize his fragrant biography and people’s love for his unique person.

Over the course of 33 years, Abdullah Rashid Al Kaabi has managed to collect a wealth of collectibles for which he established a private museum in the Naama area of ​​Al Ain. He is working hard to convert part of it into an electronic archive to preserve it for generations, including paintings, coins, old books, study curricula, paintings that embody the environment of the Emirates, and magazines and volumes of local newspapers.