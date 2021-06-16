She said The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement This communication comes “out of the Kingdom’s approach based on understanding, dialogue and cooperation among peoples.”“.

The minister stressed the keenness to communicate “within the framework of the declaration of support for peace signed between the two countries, to push the path of the peace process in the region to achieve security, stability and development for the benefit of all its peoples.”“.

On Monday, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa congratulated the new Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, on assuming the position, expressing his wishes for success for the new government..