Dubai (Etihad)

Abdullah Ramadan, a player for the national team and Al-Jazira club, confirmed that he and his teammates aim to win and get the full mark during the qualifying journey, and to make the fans happy by qualifying, and also to settle the leadership card for Group Seven in the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup.

He said: We aspire to win in order to continue our presence in the advanced positions in the group standings, to achieve our goal, which is to reach the third round of World Cup qualifiers.

Ramadan confirmed that the technical staff’s confidence in their abilities gives him a strong motivation to give everything he has for the UAE national team, and that the distinguished level he showed in the Malaysia match is the culmination of the efforts of his fellow players on the field and his cooperation with him.